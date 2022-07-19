Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?

If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31.

If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!

Ambush Bug first appeared in DC Comics Presents #52 in 1982, an intentionally silly character created by artist Keith Giffen, who would explain that both Ambush Bug and DC fan-favorite Lobo were born out of Lunatik, a character he created for Marvel Comics. Originally a villain, Ambush Bug proved to be popular with the fan base, and it wasn't long before he decided to be a superhero. He's delusional, he's crazy, he's hilarious.

And DC needs to bring him onscreen.

But before we delve into the why, let's look at the who.

Given Ambush Bug's loose grasp of reality, his origin story is up for debate, but the most plausible - and it is a stretch - accepted story is that Brum-El, from the planet Schwab, launched his wardrobe into space, hoping it would survive the possible destruction of the planet. The wardrobe would be intercepted by a giant, radioactive space spider and crash on Earth, where only two articles of clothing survived: the Ambush Bug suit (a green, skintight, full-body piece with two orange antennae), and a sentient, metal masked (à la Doctor Doom) argyle sock named 'Argh!Yle!', who would go on to become Ambush Bug's archenemy. The suit would be found by Irwin Schwab, who dons the suit and becomes... drum roll... Ambush Bug!

The suit gave Schwab the ability to teleport with the help of miniature robot bugs, but when the suit became permanently attached Schwab was able to teleport on his own. He also has the power of dumb luck. Ambush Bug believes himself to be Superman's pal, annoying the Big Blue Boy Scout to no end. In 1985, he picked up a doll, believing it to be alive, and adopted it to be his partner, 'Cheeks, The Toy Wonder'. His enemies include: the aforementioned Argh!Yle!; Jonni DC, a 'continuity cop' who pursues Ambush Bug for violations of DC Universe canon (akin to Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) from Marvel's Loki); Interferer, a former comic artist with god-like powers; Go Go Chex, a villain from Earth-6, where all the characters are stuck in the 1960s and refers to everyone as 'Wonder Chick'; editor Julius Schwartz; Quantis, the Koala Who Walks Like a Man; and Darkseid (but not the real Darkseid - this one is inflatable).

Ambush Bug has been part of the Amber Butane Corps as Amber Butane (a play on Green Lantern), the JLA (a one-panel cameo, featuring variants of the JLA, with the Justice League of Anarchy alongside Harley Quinn and Plastic Man), a brief time with the real Justice League, and a recurring character in the Doom Patrol series launched in 2010. He was briefly married to Dumb Bunny and as a character popular among creators he has made multiple appearances and cameos, sometimes with only his antennae visible. In DC's New 52 initiative, Ambush Bug would appear as a news reporter in the 'Channel 52' feature, the only one to appear in costume, and the only one to know he's in a comic book.

Now that we are acquainted with Ambush Bug, why Ambush Bug?

Among the common criticisms of the DCEU is that it is dark and serious, and efforts to add humor often fall flat. The introduction of an absurd character like Ambush Bug instantly brings a lightness to the DCEU, an element of self-deprecation to show that they are in on the joke. He's been utilized as a news reporter in the comics, so allowing him a meta media platform to poke fun at Henry Cavill's CGI jawline, or Steppenwolf's (Ciarán Hinds) original appearance in Justice League, would go a long way in changing the perception.

His interactions in the comics can be utilized immediately in current DC media offerings. He's interacted with Harley Quinn, and although that was a one panel, throwaway joke, it still happened, opening the door to the Harley Quinn animated series, Peacemaker, or any future Suicide Squad films (Ambush Bug seems tailor-made for someone like James Gunn). Ambush Bug has been a recurring member of Doom Patrol too, remember, so it wouldn't be unusual for him to appear on the Doom Patrol series, especially given its no-rules aesthetic. He has also appeared in the animated series finale of Batman: The Brave and The Bold, "Mitefall!", voiced by Henry Winkler, alongside Bat-Mite (Paul Reubens), another fourth-wall breaking character. A movie featuring the two together would be lights-out insane, like Dumb and Dumber meets Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

In fact, given the ridiculousness of Ambush Bug, there is literally nothing that DC can't use him for. He can be as grounded or as surreal as the project needs. His madcap antics, sidekick Cheeks, and an archenemy that's a living sock would make for a high-energy kids program or film, in the vein of Spongebob Squarepants or Pee-Wee's Playhouse. On the other end of the spectrum, his fourth-wall breaking and humor could be used in a Deadpool-like feature. Ambush Bug did begin life as a villain who murdered the District Attorney of Metropolis, so there is a precedent set for extreme violence if DC really pushed the Deadpool similarities of the character. However, at this point it would be perceived as a blatant rip-off, even though Ambush Bug predates the Merc With A Mouth by nine years (Deadpool's first appearance was in 1991, while Ambush Bug debuted in 1982), but still an option nevertheless.

The real advantage for DC in bringing Ambush Bug to life is the fact that competitor Marvel simply doesn't have any character like him. Deadpool would arguably be the closest, but he's still rooted in reality, and the MCU has a general sameness from one project to the next, so an off-the-wall, full-on comedy featuring Ambush Bug now would be a breath of fresh air to a superhero genre that could use it before getting stale.

Dust off the antennae, DC, and give the bug his break.