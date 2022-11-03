Black Adam smashed into cinemas this month, reigniting interest in the DCEU and grossing over $111 million domestically. With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson embodying the iconic character perfectly and the movie including a sprinkling of sequel teases and recognizable characters, it seems that the DCEU is finally back on track.

RELATED: James Gunn & Peter Safran Named Heads of DC Studios

It's not been smooth sailing for the cinematic universe, however, and a lot of plot points have been left in the wake of the Snyderverse.

Lex Luthor's Jailbreak

The theatrical cut of Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League each feature a scene in which Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) has escaped from jail and seems to be on the path of the more traditional depictions of the character. Here, he reveals to Deathstroke that he intends to build a team of villains to rival the Justice League.

It's unknown who would have featured on this team, but it would have been excellent to see an array of villains teaming up to fight the Justice League. Unfortunately, it looks like this plotline is dead in the water.

Harley Quinn's Relationship With The Joker

Image via Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad was one of the DCEU's biggest disappointments. It did not develop its characters; the action set pieces were underwhelming, and, worst of all, the complex and toxic relationship shared between The Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) was reduced to a series of brief and simplistic flashbacks.

RELATED: Upcoming DC Movies: From The Batman to Aquaman 2

Though a film focused on the two characters was once in development, it seems that Leto's Joker is no longer a part of the DCEU's plans. But we love how Harley has developed since ending her relationship with The Joker. Maybe not all dropped plot points are bad.

Cyborg

Though he had very little to do in the theatrical cut, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) was the standout character in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He was the film's emotional core and played a key role in keeping the team united and focused.

Though he was originally set to star in his own movie and also appear in the upcoming The Flash, Fisher accused Joss Whedon, Walter Hamada, and a number of other Warner Bros executives of something nefarious, pushing him to retire from the role and refuse to be involved in any Hamada production.

Deathstroke

Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that Deathstroke would be the main villain in Ben Affleck's solo Batman movie, a film that has since been canceled and transformed into The Batman. Joe Manganiello was cast in the role and even featured in the post-credits scene of Justice League.

RELATED: 15 Best Black Adam Comic Book Covers Ranked

James Gunn has since revealed that Deathstroke nearly made the cut for The Suicide Squad, but unfortunately, other characters were preferred. It's unclear whether the master assassin will appear in any upcoming projects, but his absence from any Batman-related properties feels like a missed opportunity.

Martian Manhunter

Image via HBO Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League was filled with unexpected character developments and shocking twists. The most shocking revelation showed audiences that General Swanwick (Harry Lennix) is Martian Manhunter in disguise. He reveals himself to Bruce Wayne at the movie's climax, hinting that he would play a more significant role moving forward.

Now that it seems the Snyderverse has been abandoned, it's unlikely that Martian Manhunter will return anytime soon. The General Swanwick reveal was divisive anyway, with many fans questioning why the character wouldn't have gotten involved in any of the earlier conflicts.

The Aftermath of the Dreamstone

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 was a disappointing follow-up to the remarkable Wonder Woman. A major plot point of the sequel revolved around the Dreamstone, a magical relic that allowed the person holding it to make a wish that would come true. The stone brought about untold chaos, including riots, new borders, and it even allowed Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to take over the body of an innocent man.

RELATED: DC Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

None of this sat particularly well with audiences, and as a result, it seems likely that Warner Brothers will move away from the topic, aiming not to make any direct callbacks to the underwhelming sequel.

The Open Kryptonian Pod

Man of Steel was a great introduction to Zack Snyder's universe and his new, darker take on Superman (Henry Cavill). One thing fans responded to more than anything were the many hints and easter eggs Snyder hid in the movie. The most interesting hint in the movie comes in the form of an open escape pod on the crashed Kryptonian ship.

Promotional material confirmed that Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) had been in that pod, hinting that she was hidden on earth. Unfortunately, Kal El's cousin never made an appearance, and we're now resigned to the fact that she never will.

How The Joker Killed Robin

Though it undoubtedly played a key role in shaping Bruce's mental state and brutal approach to crime fighting, we know frighteningly little about Robin's death. His vandalized suit is seen in Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice told us that The Joker was responsible, and Suicide Squad further revealed that Harley Quinn was involved.

RELATED: The 18 Most Powerful DC Characters, Ranked

It's a shame that such a vital moment in Batman's life was never further explored, and given that Ben Affleck's future in the role is uncertain, it's safe to assume we'll never find out what happened to Robin.

Lois Lane's Pregnancy

This one is so interesting and unexpected that we still can't believe we won't be given the opportunity to see how it plays out. In its four-hour runtime, Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed that Lois Lane is pregnant. While this reveal is shocking in itself, what was to follow was absolutely bonkers.

Lois and Superman's son, according to Snyder, was to be called Bruce Kent, and he would play a key role in the DCEU moving forward. Snyder planned to kill off Batman at some point in his planned Justice League trilogy, and twenty years after his death, Bruce Kent would take up the Batman mantle and begin fighting crime in Gotham City. It's a little out there, but at the very least, it's an interesting development.

Knightmare/Evil Superman

The planned Justice League sequels would have been some of the wildest superhero films of all time. Set in the world after Darkseid has decimated it and with an evil Superman keeping watch, a ragtag group of heroes, including Batman, Harley Quinn, Flash, and Aquaman, would attempt to find a way to undo the devastation.

The opportunity to see a group of heroes and villains put their differences aside and band together in an attempt to save the world would have delighted fans, and setting the sequels entirely in a post-apocalyptic world would have separated the sequels from the many other superhero films being released. Some fans still hold out hope that the Snyderverse will be restored, but for now, it seems that the Knightmare sequence is a thing of the past. What a shame.

KEEP READING:‘Black Adam’: All DCEU Movies Ranked, According To Rotten Tomatoes