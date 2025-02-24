After Creature Commandos premiered on Max last year and earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences — and a swift renewal — James Gunn’s DCU is now off and running and looking forward to its first major feature project, Superman. Creature Commandos offered the first taste of Gunn’s new cinematic universe, but Superman will be the main course that officially kicks off a new generation of stories, introducing the audience to the characters who will populate the universe. Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently participated in a press event at the Warner Bros. lot where both Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran spoke about the upcoming slate of projects, and Safran revealed what the production goal for the DCU is, and the level of output the duo are aiming for might shock you:

“Our unified approach frees us to tell a diversity of stories across the full spectrum of genres and scales, from tentpole events like Superman to family animated fair like Dynamic duo to indie-style chillers like Clayface, and our production goal is two live action films and one animated film per year, and we're also targeting two live action and two animated series for Max per year.”

Seven projects a year seems like a lot, but if Superman is the major critical and financial success that movie fans everywhere are hoping it will be, it’s likely that Gunn and Safran will have a blank check to move forward with whichever projects they deem worthy of fitting into the new DCU. DC Studios’ biggest competitor, the MCU, has received complaints over the last few years on the basis that quantity has been prioritized over quantity, with more projects released since 2021 than during the entirety of the Infinity Saga. Gunn and Safran seem adamant about not proceeding with any project until it has a script that’s polished and ready to go, which could very easily help avoid some of the recent MCU struggles of projects going into production before the story was ready for it.

The DCU Is Beginning To Shape Up After ‘Superman’