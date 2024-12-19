Creature Commandos, our introduction to James Gunn's DCU, is a hit with viewers and critics alike, something that bodes well for his vision. With Superman upcoming on the big screen (and a trailer imminent), a second season of Peacemaker and new entry Lanterns on the small screen, things are looking up, up and away. Even Gunn's explanations of canon vs non-canon are starting to come into focus, making a little more sense along the way. But if Gunn is wise, the DCU would do well to remember and celebrate its television roots by keeping the Arrowverse alive.

DC Flourished on TV When the DCEU Floundered

In October 2012, the CW's Arrowverse kicked off with the premiere of Arrow, a series centered around DC's second-tier hero Green Arrow, played by Stephen Amell. Nine months later, Warner Bros. launched the DCEU with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, featuring Henry Cavill as the iconic A-list hero Superman. Two different mediums with two different initiatives were kept segregated save for their concurrent timelines. For one, the first-tier superheroes were off-limits, as was the first-tier budget. For the other, the DC Trinity and other big-hitters from DC Comics were being afforded the budget to take on the rival MCU.

Conventional wisdom suggests that the DCEU would be so far ahead of the Arrowverse in terms of quality and reception that the latter would look like a cheap knock-off at best, and by rights that should have been the case. Only the opposite was true. The CW's Arrowverse started off strong with Arrow and built a franchise that was engaging and quirky, serious when it needed to be, and fun when it could. The DCEU's first entry received mixed reviews and courted controversy, and the franchise as a whole offered a few outright winners, like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, but otherwise proved to be largely disappointing.

Adding insult to injury, the Arrowverse was pulling off amazing effects on a TV budget, successfully delivering major crossover events like the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event that honored DC's TV past with nods to Smallville and Super Friends. Meanwhile, the DCEU was being mocked mercilessly over things like Cavill's off-putting CGI moustache removal for Justice League. And somehow it got even worse, with the Arrowverse introducing a definitive Flash with Grant Gustin and a near-definitive Superman with Tyler Hoechlin, nailing the only two A-list superheroes they had access to, while their big-screen counterparts paled in comparison.

The DCU's TV Roots Are Right Up James Gunn's Alley