Unlike Marvel Studios which has been building its world for over a decade, DC has not had a cohesive foundation to introduce general audiences to its lesser-known characters. It really is a shame considering how vast and expansive DC’s catalog is. But the DC world is shaking up. Following the new management and establishment of DC Studios, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have been making sweeping changes.

With the bombshell news of Henry Cavill’s bittersweet departure from his Superman role, it’s all but confirmed that a hard DCU reboot is on the horizon. Gunn has been relatively active on Twitter, vaguely answering questions about the newly established DCU and one of the most interesting things he has confirmed is that while a major focus of the DCU will be on its tentpole characters, they will simultaneously be developing DC’s lesser-known characters as well.

As we know from his work with Marvel Studios, Gunn has the ability to take comic book D-listers like The Guardians of the Galaxy and make them beloved household names. He’s already worked the same magic with Peacemaker over at DC, so the idea of Gunn giving the spotlight to some other more than deserving DC D-listers is more than exciting. Now that Gunn and Safran are in control, the future is bright. Here are 10 “lesser-known” DC characters that deserve to be incorporated into the DCU.

Martian Manhunter

Image via DC Comics

J’onn J’onzz is long overdue for some Justice League love. Though he had a brief appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and was secretly in human form as General Swanwick in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the name Martian Manhunter doesn’t hold the same gravitas as Batman or Superman — at least not yet. Though he has appeared in live-action before, in Smallville and in a substantial role throughout Supergirl, J’onn still hasn’t seen the spotlight he deserves as one of the Justice League’s greatest members.

J’onn J’onzz lived a peaceful life on Mars with his wife and daughters until he lost them all in a terrible tragedy — a martian civil war. Accidentally ending up on Earth, J’onn was all alone and one of the last survivors of his race stranded on a foreign planet. Always one for peace, J’onn took up the moniker of Martian Manhunter to help keep his new home safe which eventually landed him alongside like-minded heroes in the Justice League. Wise, calm, and a natural-born leader, J’onn’s nature alongside his extraordinary abilities to shapeshift, teleport, and read minds makes him an invaluable asset to the League and the DCU.

Green Arrow

Image via DC Comics

While he is probably the most recognizable hero on this list thanks to the long-running CW series Arrow, Green Arrow isn’t quite as recognizable as his Marvel equivalent, Hawkeye. As his origin story goes, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen gets stranded at sea and is assumed dead. In actuality, Oliver ends up on a deserted island where he has to use his wits and will to survive. When he does return, Oliver is changed – becoming a force for good as Green Arrow.

Green Arrow is a necessary inclusion for the DCU as he is the perfect street-level hero. While he is an amazing character on his own, the Emerald Archer is even better paired up with the likes of Batman, The Flash, or Black Canary as his banter and charm make for perfect hero-to-hero camaraderie.

Black Canary

Image via DC Comics

Speaking of Black Canary, it’s about time more people know the name of Dinah Lance. One of the best martial artists in the world and equipped with a supersonic scream, Black Canary has worked alongside many heroes including those in the Justice League and Birds of Prey. You may recognize her from her appearance(s) in Arrow and in 2020’s Birds of Prey. Arrow muddled the mantle of Black Canary quite a bit, but her introduction into the DCU will hopefully be much less confusing.

Ideally, this iteration of Black Canary will be Dinah Lance, daughter of the first Black Canary, Dinah Drake. Dinah is a metahuman equipped with a scream that can shatter glass and do irreparable damage to her enemies. Black Canary is usually linked with her paramour, Green Arrow, and while she is more than capable (and deserving) of helming her own film, having her eventually team up with Green Arrow would be a great way to begin weaving together the threads of the DCU. As one of the greatest comic book couples, a movie or series starring the pair would be any DC fan's dream.

Hawkgirl

Image via DC Comics

Hailing from Thanagar and carrying one of the longest legacies in the DC Universe, Hawkgirl is a character of limitless potential. Hawkgirl has been on the small screen before in Legends of Tomorrow and most notably on Justice League: The Animated Series but she has yet to take flight on the silver screen. Her counterpart, Hawkman, just made his big screen debut in Black Adam, played by Aldis Hodge, but considering the new management, it is unclear if we will see Hodge’s version again.

Hawkgirl has a complicated history as she has several different origins and identities since her debut in 1941. In some stories, she dates all the way back to Ancient Egypt where she was cursed to die alongside her lover (Hawkman) and reincarnate in a new life only to find her love and repeat the process while other stories depict her as an alien warrior from Thanagar. Discrepencies aside, one thing is for certain – she is a force to be reckoned with.

The Question

Image via DC Comics

The Question, a skilled martial artist and ace detective, Vic Sage has been around in the comics world for quite a long time but has yet to be recognized in live-action. The Question is a deeply philosophical character and has been portrayed in the past to be an intense conspiracy theorist. His overbearing yet mysterious personality combined with the faceless mask he wears to hide his identity can make him an outsider among other more traditional heroes, but don’t mistake his quirkiness for weakness. Sage is incredibly intelligent and though his elusive appearance can be offputting at times his sense of morality and justice make him an indispensable ally to his fellow heroes.

Etrigan the Demon

Image via DC Comics

A demon bound to the soul of a man, Etrigan is a wildly powerful monster with the ability to breathe fire. Jason Blood, an ordinary man in the times of Arthur’s Camelot was cursed by an evil witch, Morgaine Le Fay, and bound to the soul of the Etrigan. Though his demon side can be hard to control, and Etrigan’s appearance may not look like that of a hero, Blood is usually able to harness the demon’s spirit for good.

Including Etrigan in the DCU could be a great way to begin telling supernatural DCU stories. Etrigan stories could also serve as period pieces set in medieval times following Blood’s journey with Etrigan through different eras all until the present day. Though he has appeared in numerous animated projects in the past, Etrigan’s story has yet to grace the silver screen. With a character as large as Etrigan he is more than deserving.

Booster Gold

Image via DC Comics

Booster Gold is the epitome of a self-made superhero. Michael Carter was a down-on-his-luck football player with a slight gambling problem, all in all just a mediocre guy. The catch? He lived in the 25th century. Eager for a change in his life, Michael stole some tech from his museum job and transported himself to our present day where he amassed fame and fortune for his knowledge of the future. He also began to fight crime using his futuristic gadgets and became Booster Gold.

Booster is perfect for the DCU as a bumbling wannabe Justice Leaguer. He may have saved some lives here and there, and perhaps his heart is in the right place, but his vanity and aloofness will make it a challenge for him to earn a spot in the fabled League.

Booster is often found teaming up with his friend and fellow hero, Ted Kord aka Blue Beetle. A Blue and Gold buddy team-up movie has tons of potential especially if it is written and directed by Gunn as they are two characters that he would adapt perfectly. Booster’s high-energy attitude and occasionally misguided, albeit wholesome intentions make for the perfect underdog hero.

Plastic Man

Image via DC Comics

Formerly a criminal, Patrick “Eel” O’Brian changed his ways after a heist gone wrong left him with the superhuman ability to shapeshift into anything he could imagine. Known as the biggest goofball in the DC Universe, Plastic Man is always fighting crime with a handful of jokes and a fistful of puns. Like many other characters on this list, Plastic Man’s chemistry with other heroes makes for the perfect team-up, mainly due to watching his fellow heroes' begrudging reactions to his antics.

Despite his humorous nature, Plastic Man is a skilled and accomplished hero with a heart of gold that would add some brightness and levity to the DCU as it progresses. Granted the right actor is cast for Plastic Man, he could easily become a fan favorite.

Red Tornado

Image via DC Comics

Red Tornado is an android who boasts an all-red body with yellow highlights and a blue cape. He possesses the ability to create powerful winds as well as super strength and speed.

In many iterations, he is an important member of the Justice League, serving as a mentor figure similar to Martian Manhunter. But unlike J’onn, Red Tornado does not process or feel emotions and struggles to understand the concept. This could make for a very interesting character study as Red Tornado ponders his morality.

In the comics, Red Tornado was initially created by an evil scientist named T.O. Morrow, who planned to use the android to destroy the Justice League. Of course, Morrow’s plan failed as Red Tornado eventually aligned himself with the heroes. A storyline similar to this would be the perfect way to introduce him to the DCU, as an enemy that turns into one of the League’s greatest allies.

Deadman

Image via DC Comics

As the name hints, Boston Brand isn’t alive… at least not anymore. But that doesn’t stop him from being one of DC’s best and most unique heroes. Originally a masterful trapeze artist, Brand actually went by the moniker “Deadman” for his terrifying acts and the ghostly-white face paint he wore. But after one of his routines was sabotaged, Brand found a new, more literal, use for his circus name.

Granted the ability to possess any living body by a Hindu god, Brand set out on a mission to find his murderer and avenge his death, but he also use his abilities to better the land of the living. As he is primarily in spirit form, not many heroes (or anyone, for that matter) know of Deadman’s existence, the few exceptions being Batman and Justice League Dark but his cloaked apparition form allows him to always get the jump on his enemies.

Deadman would be a great addition to the DCU and could also help with setting up the creation of Justice League Dark. He is a character that would be great to tease throughout films without explanation, until he finally reveals himself, or Batman pieces his existence together. However he is introduced, he would be a more than worthwhile addition to the supernatural side of the DCU and make for quite the spectrecle.

By no means is this a complete or comprehensive list. Limiting it to only 10 characters is no easy feat when you have a universe as vast as DC’s. There are so many characters beyond these 10, and I can’t wait to see them adapted and get their due. A few honorable mentions would be Wildcat, Zatanna, The Wonder Twins, Swamp Thing, and Mister Miracle to name a few. And those are just the heroes…