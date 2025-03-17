After an extremely successful first season of The Penguin, Colin Farrell’s next DC project may not be in Matt Reeves’ Gotham universe. THR reports that Farrell is in talks to star in Sgt. Rock, the WWII action movie directed by Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Queer). This news comes not long after it was announced that Daniel Craig, who had been attached to the project since shortly after it was announced, had departed. However, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran mentioned at an event in February that this was only a rumor and that Craig was never officially set to star in the project. The duo also said that Sgt. Rock would begin filming this summer if they “found the perfect actor,” which they seemingly have now in Farrell.

Any major casting announcement in James Gunn’s DCU is guaranteed to raise eyebrows with expectations higher than ever, but this one is particularly interesting considering Farrell’s strong ties to his role as Oz Cobb. Farrell first portrayed the villain opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2021), and his scenes were such a hit that a Penguin spin-off series was ordered, which finally came to fruition on Max near the end of last year. The show garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike, and while Farrell has confirmed his role in The Batman Part 2 — which has been delayed several times and now will not be released until October 2027 — news on The Penguin Season 2 front has been quiet. James Gunn has confirmed that there are no plans to cross Reeves’ universe with the DCU, and Farrell’s casting in Sgt. Rock is the first concrete proof of that.

The DCU Is Finally Beginning To Take Shape Beyond ‘Superman’