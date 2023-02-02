James Gunn has finally unveiled his first slate of DC projects which were a mix of predictable (with Superman and Batman movies), surprising (Waller, Paradise Lost), and confusing (Creature Commandos, The Authority). But there were some notable names and characters missing from the newly announced DC slate that we wanted to see.

Nightwing

It seems baffling that Damian Wayne was given preference over Dick Greyson. DC has never really had a true Nightwing on film and this would have been James Gunn’s chance to fix that wrong. Instead, we are starting off with Damian Wayne. While Damian Wayne has his share of fans, his popularity pales in comparison with Nightwing, who has been a mainstay in the comics since his introduction and successfully led many issues. A Nightwing film has been in the works for some time with Lego Batman filmmaker Chris McKay set to helm the film at one point.

Zatanna

Image Via DC Comics

It’s bizarre that there was no mention of Zatanna in the first phase of DC films given her immense popularity across the board. When it comes to DC characters, few enjoy as much popularity as Zatanna. She is a magician and member of the Justice League who wields magical powers and casts spells by speaking incantations backward. Furthermore, she has a distinct look, with her raven hair, top hat, tuxedo jacket, fishnet stockings, and high-heeled boots. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran are starting DC from the ground up, it would have made sense to throw an element of magic into the DC side of things and establish that corner of the DC Universe. A Zatanna movie would have been just the vehicle for that. Furthermore, she could start DC’s foray into a proper Justice League Dark movie.

Constantine

Another entry suspiciously missing from Gunn’s announcement was the sequel to Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves. The Matrix actor starred in a film by Francis Lawrence in 2005 which has gone on to become a cult classic in recent years. Constantine is a character who has been the subject of numerous developments over the years including an attempt by J.J Abrams’ to bring Justice League Dark to life which never saw the light of day. With his rugged looks, slick charm, and rich and dark story, it’s no surprise that Constantine is a character ever present on the lips of DC execs. This is what makes his exclusion from the first round of DC films all the more surprising.

Wonder Woman

With Superman: Legacy set to relaunch Superman on the DC anniversary and multiple Batman projects heading our way soon, it seems unfair that there was no Wonder Woman announcement made. While Gunn did tout a Themyscira set series featuring the Amazonians and compared it to Game of Thrones, it wasn’t made clear if Wonder Woman would be spun out from it or if it would be a series focusing on characters from Wonder Woman lore. Whatever the case is, it was disappointing that a key member of the core DC trinity was not represented in Gunn’s vision. You’d think a phase titled "Gods and Monsters" would have the daughter of Zeus.

Poison Ivy

Image Via HBO Max

DC’s always had better morally gray characters than Marvel and Poison Ivy is as gray as you get. The character has a rabid fan base that has only grown in recent years thanks to inclusions in shows like the Harley Quinn animated series, many video games, and Fox’s Gotham. The eco-terrorist is an arresting figure not only because of her powers but because of her motivations which are misguided but often right. Plus, since it seems like Amanda Waller and the Suicide Squad will still stick around in the DCU, it means that Gunn won’t have to introduce a new Harley Quinn to pair with Ivy and we could finally see their love affair play out in live-action on the big screen. Hopefully, Poison Ivy makes her way soon to the new DC Universe sooner than later.

The Question

Image via DC Comics

One of the most visually surprising characters on the DC roster, it’s high time that The Question made the jump from the comics to the screen. For the uninitiated, The Question is a vigilante detective and a firm believer in the power of reason. He is known for his faceless appearance, wearing a fedora and overcoat to conceal his identity. The Question's face is completely blank, without any features, giving him a mysterious and enigmatic appearance. There are tons of directions the new DC head could have gone in, and The Question, who was once rumored to have a HBO series in production, could have been a great vessel into adult serialized detective storytelling on TV.

Mister Terrific

One of the superheroes many expected to see in the James Gunn video was Mister Terrific. The character’s real name in the comics is Michael Holt and he is one of the smartest people in the world, with expertise in a wide range of fields including physics, engineering, and cryptography. He is also a skilled martial artist and an Olympic-level athlete. A member of the Justice Society of America, Holt is known for wearing a distinctive outfit with a "fair play" emblem on his chest and was adapted in The CW Arrow series. The character was teased by Gunn who shared a picture of the comic book hero a few months back leaving fans buzzing about his possible involvement in the new DC projects. As for now though, there seems little indication that he will be bringing Mister Terrific on screen.

Lobo

A ruthless bounty hunter and mercenary, who is often depicted as one of the most powerful and feared individuals in the DC Universe, Lobo is waiting to be given his live-action film. He was originally introduced as a villain in the 1980s but has since become more of an antihero, known for his sarcastic and violent demeanor. He is an immensely popular DC character and was once even set to be the star of a Guy Ritchie film in 2009. He has been seen in Syfy’s Krypton in a role that only made fans wish he was done justice in live-action. Interestingly, Jason Momoa has teased plans to play the character although Gunn and Safran have played down those rumors. So, if a live-action Lobo project is in the works, then we might have a different actor bringing it to life.

Green Arrow

Image via The CW

DC’s Green Arrow is one of the card-carrying members of Justice League and has subsequently appeared in many live-action DC adaptations including Smallville, Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow. Yet, surprisingly, the Emerald Archer has failed to find his own movie project so far. His live-action adaptations have strayed far from his personality in the comics which is more jovial and a far cry from his moody Arrow persona. Considering even Disney+’s Hawkeye sidelined Jeremy Renner’s titular character in Marvel, there’s plenty of room to introduce a mainstream archer with badass action sequences and fight choreography. Green Arrow also has a formidable roster of villains including Shado, Merlyn, Deathstroke, and Count Vertigo and a popular widely recognized love interest in Black Canary, making him fit for live action.