Back in October 2022, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will jointly take over the reins of DC Studios. Since the announcement, Gunn & Safran have been hard at work building their DC slate. Finally, fans now have an idea of what the new DC cinematic universe will offer. What’s more, the pair revealed their new universe will include morally ambiguous and gray characters, which will undoubtedly add depth and intrigue to the exciting projects on the table.

There are many things DC Comics gets right such as its fascinating villains and bold storylines; however, at the top of that list is DC’s understanding that restricting characters to clear limitations of black and white doesn’t always allow for the best or most interesting heroes. As a result, DC has created some of the most memorable anti-heroes in comic book history, from the iconic Catwoman to the arcane Etrigan the Demon. Which is why it is exciting to hear that aspect of the comics will be included in the new and developing DCU.

While revealing their long-awaited slate of projects, Gunn stated, “We want to take it away from good guy versus bad guy, and there's all sorts of really, really almost saintly people, Superman is among them. There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd, or Joker, and then there's everybody in between. So, there's all these shades of gray of these different types of characters, which allows us to tell more complex storytelling.”

DC’s complex approach to its characters is part of the reason why fan-favorites like Bruce Wayne and John Constantine are so popular. Additionally, there’s an extra layer of excitement when these complicated characters end up on the same team as model heroes like Superman. Speaking of Superman, the hero’s cousin, Supergirl, is among those Gunn and Safran revealed will be coloring outside the lines in the DCU. Gunn explained,

“Superman was sent to earth, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents. Whereas Kara was on Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among a horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. And so she's a much harsher and more f--ked up Supergirl than we've been used to thus far.”

The logic behind offering a darker version of Supergirl checks out, as in all iterations of the character, Kara Zor-El, notably has a harder time getting to Earth than her Kryptonian cousin. With powers close to that of the Man of Steel, it will be curious to see how this twist on the godlike character will affect how Supergirl interacts with her new world, and even her cousin. It will certainly be a delight to see play out on the big screen.

Kara Zor-El is not the only DCU hero that will exist in shades of gray. Gunn revealed that The Authority, a lesser known superhero group that will also be getting their own DCU movie, will offer fans “a very different kind of superhero story”. The filmmaker explained,

"They're basically good intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken, and the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better."

Also adding, "We'll see how that journey goes for them, but as I said earlier, there's morally gray characters in which these are." Safran further expanded on the group’s outlook, revealing they “think the ends justify the means, and they're the ones that decide what the right ends are.”

The Authority’s description feels oddly reminiscent of another popular DC superhero group, the Watchmen, which recently saw a dark retelling make it to the small screen in 2019. The adaptation was met with critical acclaim and a staggering 11 Emmy Award wins. What Watchmen’s success reveals is that there’s a significant audience waiting to see more of DC’s morally gray characters onscreen. It remains to be seen if these are the only characters that will be allowed the humanity of nuance; however, considering a Swamp Thing movie was also announced as part of the first chapter of DCU’s slate, that will likely not be the case.

While Gunn has previously stated it would be impossible to make everyone happy with the DCU, this seems like a step in the right direction. Be sure to visit Collider for updates on Gunn & Safran’s DCU slate.