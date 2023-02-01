James Gunn’s exciting announcement for the future of the DC Universe teases many intriguing projects. It seems as if Gunn is headed towards a well-planned concept for a shared universe. The DC films have been lacking clarity for awhile, and it's rewarding for fans to see that there seems to be an attempt at correcting past mistakes. However, a new universe also requires a new Batman, as Robert Pattinson’s role in The Batman is now deemed part of the “Elseworlds” canon. While some viewers might be sick of all the Batman recastings in the past few years, Gunn appears to be taking a different approach in the upcoming 2025 The Brave and The Bold. Rather than casting Bruce Wayne as a perpetual loner, the film is smartly starting the story from the perspective of his son, Damian.

Who Is Damian Wayne?

Image via DC Comics

Damian Wayne was created by comic book writers Grant Morrison in the 2006 run of the main Batman comic. The son of Bruce and Talia al Ghul, Damian was trained to be an assassin by the League of Shadows, and returns to his father as a ruthless crime fighter with no qualms about killing people. Damian becomes the new Robin in the DC timeline, as Dick Grayson has assumed the identity of Nightwing, Jason Todd has become Red Hood, and Tim Drake has become Red Robin. Damian starred in the DC Animated Universe trilogy of Son of Batman, Batman vs. Robin, and Batman: Bad Blood, and has had many other appearances in the Teen Titans series and most recently in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons.

RELATED: DC Studio Heads Explain 2-Chapter Plan for DCU

Some fans might raise their eyebrows about immediately kicking off the DCU with Damian, as traditionalists might have expected another Bruce Wayne origin story. Considering how many times we’ve already seen this onscreen, skipping ahead to a fully developed Bat Family is a smart way to bring in the larger universe that has been thriving in the comics for quite some time. Damian’s Robin is a different type of hero with a different perspective, and should hopefully provide something new to this iteration that we haven’t seen before.

DCU Will Explore the Larger Bat Family Universe

Image via Warner Bros

The larger DC Universe that includes the entire Bat Family has barely been explored on the big screen in live-action. While Burt Ward’s iconic performance in the original Batman television show was iconic for its time, it was before many of the most interesting developments in Dick Grayson’s fictional history had appeared in the comics. Fans were not receptive to Chris O’Donell’s depiction of Robin and Alicia Silverstone’s performance as Batgirl in the Joel Schumacher films, and as a result some non-readers may not understand how deep and complex they have become. Damian’s appearance teases a world in which these heroes have already written their history in Gotham; we’ve seen origin stories before, so heading straight into a more developed universe could be a nice change of pace.

Damian would also allow Batman to occupy a different role than we’ve seen in any of the films before, which is the one of a father. Bruce’s loss of his parents is the most defining moment in his life, and thus the burden of fatherhood comes at an immense price. The previous Batman films have shown the character willing to commit a self-sacrifice, but how does that change when he could leave behind an orphan? Considering that Damian is going to be in danger during their adventures could create a different type of emotional bond that connects with multiple generations.

Damian Wayne's Story Introduces Interesting Takes on Morality

Image via DC Comics

One of the most interesting aspects of Damian’s character is that compared to Dick Grayson in particular, he is a much darker version of Batman’s sidekick. Unlike the other Robins, Damian went through the same brutalistic training with the League of Shadows that his father did, which gives him a harder edge and narrower worldview. While it’s unclear what aspects of the storylines The Brave and the Bold will be drawing from, Gunn confirmed that this version of the character was raised without his father and has become “a little murderer and assassin.”

Zack Snyder’s films caught a lot of blowback because of their depiction of Batman’s disregard for human life; Ben Affleck’s Batman used lethal force against criminals, which felt particularly jarring after seeing how strictly Christian Bale’s Batman followed his “no kill” rule in The Dark Knight Trilogy. Damian’s introduction would have to address this issue, and force Batman to explain his methods in some way. Using this controversial aspect of the character as a way to open up the conversation between father and son would allow The Brave and the Bold to reflect upon the characters’ core tenants.

While most depictions of Damian are on the younger side, the character’s ruthless attitude may help draw in an audience that wasn’t quite as interested in seeing a new superhero film starring a child. Reframing Robin around a coming-of-age story could be an intriguing angle, as seeing adolescent responsibilities clashing with the role of a hero is something that the MCU has really taken advantage of with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films. While comparisons between the two are bound to be made, they’re such radically different characters that there shouldn’t be any fear of getting into familiar territory.

It's Time for Batman to be a Supporting Character

Image via Warner Bros.

Many audiences may be feeling a little bit of fatigue with seeing Batman depicted on screen. However, a supporting role might be an interesting way to reintroduce the character, particularly with another adventure with Pattinson on its way soon. There’s no point in casting yet another Batman simply to retain the continuity, but using Damian as the centerpoint for a Batman story will help distinguish The Brave and The Bold from other interpretations.

The Morrison run of Batman featured some of the most intriguing storylines that the series had in years, and it’s interesting that the new DCU seems to be drawing from them directly. Since Gunn has promised a “director first” approach for the new universe, it’ll be exciting to see what talented creative team brings The Brave and The Bold to life.