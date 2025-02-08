As the era of the DC Extended Universe's Justice League draws to a close, the DCU's eventual iteration draws near. James Gunn's upcoming adaption of the DC universe is already showing a clear sign of care and respect for the DC Comics lore and characters. Given how enthusiastic Gunn seems to be about using characters that have never had the chance to shine, underappreciated heroes like Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) will probably get their fair share of screen time.

Since there's already been a live-action Justice League adaption in Zack Snyder's DCEU, the characters on that team will not be considered potential members of the upcoming League, as they most likely will be part of the new team. After all, of course, Batman would be part of the Justice League. However, plenty of heroes have a huge potential to join this new iteration of the superhero team. This list will rank the best potential options to join the DCU's Justice League based on their power, popularity, and how likely it is for them to actually show up in the DCU.

10 Plastic Man (Patrick "Eel" O'Brian)

Seen in: 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008)

While he may seem like an odd pick, initially, Plastic Man is actually a smart pick for Gunn to include in the new Justice League. With the highly anticipated 2025 release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it would only seem natural for DC Studios to want a character with a similar power-set to Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal).

Plastic Man would also be a great addition because of his unique personality. He's a goofy guy who seems to take nothing seriously. Adding him to the Justice League would introduce a dynamic that has not been seen in DC's live-action projects so far. Having a goofy guy to contrast with the more stoic Batman would make for some hilarious interactions and scenes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Writers Jeff Kaplan, Josh Friedman, Ian Springer, Eric Pearson, Jack Kirby, Stan Lee

9 Metamorpho (Rex Mason)

Seen in: 'Superman' (2025)

If DC Studios is looking to add heroes that have absolutely zero recognizability by mainstream audiences, Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) is the way to go. While he'll be seen in 2025's upcoming Superman later this year, the only people who really know much about Metamorpho are massive DC Comics fans, which is a shame because the character has one of the coolest power sets.

Rex Mason can transmute any part of his body into any element he wants. This unique ability opens up the door to so many different and amazing action sequences for the League as they face whoever they're placed up against in their first gathering. With him already popping into the DCU in Superman, it only makes sense he is a potential member of the Justice League.

Superman Release Date July 11, 2025 Director James Gunn Writers James Gunn , Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster

8 Red Tornado (John "Reddy" Smith)

Seen in: 'Justice League Unlimited' (2004)

Red Tornado is another DC Comics character with a power set that is super interesting. He also has some great lore and would add a fun dynamic to the League. As wild as it may sound, Red Tornado is the result of the combination of a sentient tornado and an android; talk about a unique premise for a character. Not to mention, he's the type of character that's right up James Gunn's alley.

This unconventional hero has made his way around the DC media landscape quite a bit, being a direct Justice League member during his appearance in Justice League Unlimited. He's even been adapted to live-action before with his inclusion in Supergirl. If The CW and the Arrowverse can do this kind of character on their budget, Gunn and his team can definitely pull it off.