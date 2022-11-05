It's common among siblings to have a bit of a rivalry growing up. Whether it's between just two of you or multiple brothers and sisters, siblings always butt heads; sometimes, it's because they are too alike or because of their conflicting personalities.

In the DC Universe, these upbringings can often lead to siblings falling on different sides of the aisle of hero or villain. Although, that's not always the case, as one of the most popular sibling rivalries, Dick Grayson and Damien Wayne, are both allies and sons of Batman. Either way, these sibling rivalries create exciting dynamics for the characters.

Hank and Don Hall (Hawk and Dove)

While not the most significant rivalry you could find between siblings in DC, their conflicting personalities make for an interesting dynamic between the brother vigilantes. Hank was decisive, hot-headed, and reactionary, whereas Don was more passive, thoughtful, and less prone to settling things with his fists.

There have been different variations of the Hawk and Dove mantles, the most recent being Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) as Hawk and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) as Dove in HBO's Titansseries.

Artemis and Jade Crock (Tigress and Cheshire)

This relationship is explored deeply during the DC animated show Young Justice. Jade, known as the assassin Cheshire, worked with the League of Assassins for an extended period of time. The older sister, Artemis, is the former apprentice of Green Arrow, who eventually goes by Tigress.

Both Jade and Artemis are the daughters of Sportsmaster, a highly skilled assassin in his own right and an enforcer for The Light. While Artemis has always been a hero, Jade eventually comes around and settles down with Will Harper, and they have a child. But during their upbringing, the two sisters clashed due to their allegiances, although they always had a love for each other.

Brion and Tara Markov (Geo Force and Terra)

Brion and Terra are half-siblings from the country of Markovia. Brion was one of the original members, and at one time, the leader of The Outsiders, and Terra was a member of the Teen Titans and The Outsiders as well.

Both Markov's had their villain arcs; in Young Justice, Brion effectively ends his time with The Outsiders by killing his uncle and seizing the throne of Markovia. Terra famously was with Slade Wilson (Deathstroke) as a double agent.

Grant, Rose, and Jericho Wilson

The child of Slade Wilson, Grant Wilson, followed directly in his father's footsteps and was the first to dawn the Ravager title. His siblings, Rose and Jericho, lean more towards the heroic side, differing from their father.

Jericho was a member of the Teen Titans, although he didn't necessarily mesh the best with the young heroes. Rose was a bit more complicated, as she became the fifth Ravager at one point but eventually found her way to the good guys like Jericho.

Orion, Kalibak, Grayven, & Grail

Of the four children of Darkseid, only Orion is the outlier. Kalibak, Grayven, and Grail serve under the New God; Orion is aligned with Highfather and New Genesis after being swapped with Scott Free as a peace treaty between Apokolips and New Genesis.

Orion is the second son of Darkseid, and it's safe to say that he is the strongest out of all his siblings. Orion inherited much of Darkseid's characteristics and spent most of his youth learning to control his rage and anger.

Bill and Mary Batson (Shazam and Mary Marvel)

Billy is the teenage boy who is granted the powers of Shazam by invoking his name. Billy can share these powers with his family, and he shares his powers with Mary, his sister. Mary eventually gets granted the powers of Black Adam, an enemy of her brother.On multiple occasions, she is fighting the Justice League. In Young Justice, Mary is shut down by Zatanna from using magic because she became obsessed with being Shazam; she eventually joins up with Darkseid and Granny Goodness.

Starfire and Blackfire

Blackfire is the older sister of Starfire and has never treated her well. She tricked all the Titans into trusting her, but it was all an extended play to frame Starfire for something she did. Blackfire and Starfire share similar abilities and are very comparable in strength.In the comics, Blackfire's different appearance is due to a disease she contracted as a child. In addition to being disliked by the public, she was denied her birthright as the firstborn daughter of Tamaran, and that honor was given to Starfire instead.

Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne (Nightwing and Robin)

Damian is the biological son of Batman, Bruce Wayne, and Talia al-Ghul, the daughter of the League of Assassins Ra's al-Ghul. Damian was raised to a young age as an assassin under his mother and the League before he was sent to live with Batman. Dick is, of course, the first Robin and the ward of Bruce and is thought to be his first real son, although not biologically.Because of this, Damian clashed with Dick quite a bit; it didn't help that their personalities were complete opposites. Dick is talkative, snarky, charming, and funny ; Damian is brooding, stern, stoic, and likes action over talking. It's a sibling rivalry because they love and care for one another, even if they may not directly say it.

