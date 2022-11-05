It's common among siblings to have a bit of a rivalry growing up. Whether it's between just two of you or multiple brothers and sisters, siblings always butt heads; sometimes, it's because they are too alike or because of their conflicting personalities.
In the DC Universe, these upbringings can often lead to siblings falling on different sides of the aisle of hero or villain. Although, that's not always the case, as one of the most popular sibling rivalries, Dick Grayson and Damien Wayne, are both allies and sons of Batman. Either way, these sibling rivalries create exciting dynamics for the characters.
Hank and Don Hall (Hawk and Dove)
While not the most significant rivalry you could find between siblings in DC, their conflicting personalities make for an interesting dynamic between the brother vigilantes. Hank was decisive, hot-headed, and reactionary, whereas Don was more passive, thoughtful, and less prone to settling things with his fists.
There have been different variations of the Hawk and Dove mantles, the most recent being Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) as Hawk and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) as Dove in HBO's Titansseries.
Artemis and Jade Crock (Tigress and Cheshire)
This relationship is explored deeply during the DC animated show Young Justice. Jade, known as the assassin Cheshire, worked with the League of Assassins for an extended period of time. The older sister, Artemis, is the former apprentice of Green Arrow, who eventually goes by Tigress.
Both Jade and Artemis are the daughters of Sportsmaster, a highly skilled assassin in his own right and an enforcer for The Light. While Artemis has always been a hero, Jade eventually comes around and settles down with Will Harper, and they have a child. But during their upbringing, the two sisters clashed due to their allegiances, although they always had a love for each other.
Brion and Tara Markov (Geo Force and Terra)
Brion and Terra are half-siblings from the country of Markovia. Brion was one of the original members, and at one time, the leader of The Outsiders, and Terra was a member of the Teen Titans and The Outsiders as well.
Both Markov's had their villain arcs; in Young Justice, Brion effectively ends his time with The Outsiders by killing his uncle and seizing the throne of Markovia. Terra famously was with Slade Wilson (Deathstroke) as a double agent.
Grant, Rose, and Jericho Wilson
The child of Slade Wilson, Grant Wilson, followed directly in his father's footsteps and was the first to dawn the Ravager title. His siblings, Rose and Jericho, lean more towards the heroic side, differing from their father.
Jericho was a member of the Teen Titans, although he didn't necessarily mesh the best with the young heroes. Rose was a bit more complicated, as she became the fifth Ravager at one point but eventually found her way to the good guys like Jericho.
Orion, Kalibak, Grayven, & Grail
Of the four children of Darkseid, only Orion is the outlier. Kalibak, Grayven, and Grail serve under the New God; Orion is aligned with Highfather and New Genesis after being swapped with Scott Free as a peace treaty between Apokolips and New Genesis.
Orion is the second son of Darkseid, and it's safe to say that he is the strongest out of all his siblings. Orion inherited much of Darkseid's characteristics and spent most of his youth learning to control his rage and anger.