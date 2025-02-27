After Creature Commandos' release in late 2024, the DCU is officially off to a hot start, with critics and fans loving the franchise's new direction and creativity. However, there is still much to go and many highly anticipated movies and TV shows to look forward to. Everyone is cautiously optimistic about James Gunn's new DC universe, but he hasn't failed yet and has announced and confirmed even more projects on the horizon.

Movies are the soul of these superhero universes and the driving factor of intrigue. While Creature Commandos was a hit, everyone has their calendars marked for DCU's first significant blockbuster this summer, which proves movies are more anticipated than shows. With that being said, this list will rank every confirmed DCU project by anticipation based on fan opinion, the talent attached to the project, recent news, and overall potential. Since this list only includes DCU movies, it won't feature Dynamic Duo or the Bane/Deathstroke projects since the former isn't confirmed to be in the DCU, and the latter is only a rumor for now.

8 'The Authority' (N/A)

Produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran

Image via DC Comics

Initially confirmed in the initial reveal slate, The Authority has had a bumpy road since its announcement. The group is a relatively unknown band of heroes with loose morals, allowing them to kill without hesitation in the name of justice. While the plot isn't known, someone is writing a script. However, it has been a hard time finding footing and isn't a priority for DC at the moment. Gunn described it as a passion project, meaning he may have some influence on this movie.

The opposing sense of justice between The Authority and Superman poses for fascinating storylines and has excellent potential. Still, they would be an entertaining cast regardless of cameos, reflecting a modern sense of the world and how it conflicts with or shapes the DCU hierarchy. The Engineer will appear in Superman this summer, adding excitement to this project. However, its rocky production has made it less of a priority, halting fans' excitement, which is why it ranks at the bottom of this list.

7 'Sgt. Rock' (N/A)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino