Superhero stories can accomplish a lot of tasks, but their most famous purpose, at least in terms of mainstream appreciation, is in providing escapism. These colorful characters are known for delivering the sort of sprawling spectacle that audiences turn out in droves for across the planet. This phenomenon makes it extra peculiar that one of the cornerstones of modern superhero movie cinema, the DCU, has become so well-known for so much behind-the-scenes drama in recent years. Just look at what’s been going on in the Shazam! corner of these adaptations, which has included events like Dwayne Johnson trying to wrangle more and more control of the DC properties and Zachary Levi's emotional social media comments about the importance of fun comic book movies.

Combine that with other sources of non-stop drama, including the constant discourse generated by #SnyderVerse advocates, and it’s staggering to consider how much the modern version of DC movies is now defined by endless drama. Why though? Why is the DCU so dominated by constant chaos?

A Dramatic DCU Is Nothing New

In the late 1960s (around either 1968 or 1969), DC Comics got purchased by Warner Bros. Entertainment. While this ensured that DC would have a parent company that’s still going around today, Warner Bros., which has also gone under names like Warner Communication and Time Warner, itself has gone through a wide array of owners over the years. Companies like AOL and AT&T have each had separate ownership over this conglomerate at various points throughout the 21st century. While DC has never been sold separately from other Warner properties across these various decades, its parent company has constantly been tossed across various media entities.

The result of all these corporate shenanigans is that there’s been an underlying sense of uncertainty bubbling underneath DC for most of the 21st century. This doesn’t mean that there haven’t been good comic books, movies, TV shows, or any other pieces of media produced by DC since 2000. However, it does explain why there are constantly shifting logos for the company (DC has gone through three logos since 2005!) and always new “radical plans” for DC’s film division. With all this uncertainty is bound to be drama, especially since owners of Warner Bros. and its assets are bound to wipe out the plans of the preceding regime.

It doesn’t hurt that the DC characters themselves are so deeply entrenched in pop culture that people feel extra possessive of them. Marvel’s had its fair share of modern-day drama and toxic fanbases, but its penchant for adapting obscure properties like Guardians of the Galaxy and Shang-Chi has ensured that those movies changing something from the source material won’t suddenly drive fans into a frenzy. If Kaecilius doesn’t look exactly like he did in the comics in Doctor Strange, people won’t become consumed with rage. By contrast, Superman, Batman, and even someone like Green Lantern, are all iconic figures that people have a lot of preconceptions about regarding how they should behave and look. There’s always bound to be some friction regarding modern adaptations of these figures…though even that inevitability doesn’t explain why the modern DC movie adaptations are so fraught with turmoil and online discourse.

Why Are Modern DC Movies Especially Ripe For Behind-the-Scenes Drama?

A lot of the DC Extended Universe’s drama can be traced back to the especially tumultuous productions many of its projects have faced. Bumpy roads for big-budget movies are nothing new, with plenty of productions (ranging from The Wizard of Oz to Rogue One) experiencing relentless hardships before emerging in theaters and becoming hits. However, the initial plan to make multiple DC Extended Universe films a year did result in a pair of massive motion pictures that experienced especially tormented productions in relatively close proximity to one another. Suicide Squad and Justice League were both greenlit with high hopes they could each take the DC Extended Universe into exciting new directions. Instead, they both had endless reshoots and post-production turmoil that dominated news headlines. All this drama behind the scenes was bound to start seeping into how the public talked about these movies.

Speaking of behind-the-scenes drama, the lack of a concrete long-term plan for these movies post-2017 meant that there was a bit of a power vacuum in this franchise. Even with Walter Hamada functioning as the leader of the DC films, there was still a perception that someone could step in and become to the DC Extended Universe what Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans were to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This seems to be the thought process informing Dwayne Johnson and his approach to the DC franchise, with this actor getting really really really invested in the idea of being someone who could change the power structure of this saga.

Trying to juggle all these types of personalities while still doing decidedly interconnected movies was bound to produce some strange drama. A brief detour back to the Snyderverse version of the DC characters with the Zack Snyder’s Justice League project only exacerbated this turmoil. Perhaps most peculiarly, these wildly varying DC projects weren’t trying to just function as standalone exercises like The Batman or Joker. All of them teased out radically different visions of the DC Extended Universe ranging from this saga devolving into a post-apocalyptic wasteland to Shazam joining the Justice Society to Black Adam duking it out with Superman. It’s like a Choose Your Own Adventure story, each of these movies offered up a different window into what subsequent DC movies would look like.

With all these options on the table, audiences and even certain creatives quickly became enamored to an unhealthy degree with the various paths DC movies could go. Taking the place of a concrete vision for what future DC projects would look like (or even confirmation over who would be playing Superman) was just rampant drama stemming from conflicting perceptions of how the DC universe could go. Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson, and SnyderVerse fans all have radically different ideas about what these movies should look like, and from all those clashing ideas comes conflict. Lots and lots of conflict.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s era of DC Studios projects tackling long-standing beloved characters like Superman and Robin, it’s doubtful all complaints about this franchise will suddenly cease in the next few years. But even having people at the top of this outfit willing to clarify when rumors are just rumors and offer clarity on what is and isn’t happening within the interconnected DC movies feels like a great improvement from the status quo. Hopefully, this shift at DC will allow future adaptations of these characters to be less driven by drama and more motivated by thrills and escapism.