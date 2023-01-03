Since October, DC Studios has been restructuring like there's no tomorrow. Just before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, it was announced that Henry Cavill would be returning as Superman in more upcoming DC film projects after Black Adam. Sadly, this news was retracted only two months later as plans for a new Superman feature film without Cavill were revealed, with Gunn writing the screenplay. At the same time, Patty Jenkins exited the development of a now-defunct third Wonder Woman picture. Even though Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom are all still expected to be released in 2023, it seems like DC Studios is hoping to phase out the 10-year DC Extended Universe that began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in favor of a brand new DCU. Or, at least an adjusted one.

As Gunn, Safran, and company work to rebuild the cinematic DC Universe into something that may eventually rival the likes of the MCU, it seems that more and more heroes from the "Snyderverse" may not be seen again, at least not as they stand now. In fact, it's been rumored that Aquaman star Jason Momoa may be recast as the anti-hero Lobo, a character that admittedly would suit the former Game of Thrones star better than the King of Atlantis. Likewise, despite the fact that Henry Cavill was let go from the role of Superman, James Gunn has stated that they're open to casting Cavill in a non-Superman capacity. This, of course, is all on the tail end of Ben Affleck's upcoming return as Batman in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, though it seems that Gunn would rather see him direct than return to the cape and cowl.

What the DCU Doing Is Not Groundbreaking

Corporate and creative restructuring is nothing new in the world of Hollywood. Studios do this all the time and even successful franchises are often rebranded to reach new audiences. With the insane number of reboots and remakes we've seen even since the turn of the century, it's almost a wonder that the DCEU wasn't rebooted sooner. Heck, the poor Terminator franchise was rebooted twice in the meantime! Other franchises have hit the reset button in recent years after commercial and critical failures such as the latest Snake Eyes film, a soft reboot for the live-action G.I. Joe series, and 2018's Bumblebee, which began a new era for Michael Bay Transformers franchise to be continued with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this summer. As Netflix works to revive The Chronicles of Narnia, Hasbro scripts a new Power Rangers reboot, and even a Harry Potter reimagining is rumored, it's clear that for better or worse, this is just how the film business operates.

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, the entire Star Wars Expanded Universe of comic books, video games, novels, and more was removed from the overall canon. This meant that everything outside of George Lucas' original Star Wars saga and Star Wars: The Clone Wars was obsolete, which allowed Disney to re-build the greater Star Wars universe from the ground up without having to worry about breaching continuity errors in preparation for what would become the sequel trilogy. But just because the Expanded Universe was rebranded as “Star Wars Legends” didn't mean that it had no effect on the franchise going forward. In fact, quite the opposite has proven true, especially as time continued and shows like The Mandalorian became popular.

Because Star Wars: The Clone Wars existed years before the buyout, parts of the Expanded Universe canon had already crept their way into the Cartoon Network series, which meant that even if the Legends brand was no longer canon, parts of it still were. As shows like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian expanded on what The Clone Wars started, more and more material from the original EU was re-inserted back into the canon, albeit with new twists. Among these reintegrations included the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn, an Imperial warlord who originated from the highly praised Timothy Zahn novels set post-Return of the Jedi. In recent years, Thrawn has become a massive presence within Disney’s Star Wars canon, with parts of his initial backstory still intact. In fact, Timothy Zahn even wrote a new Thrawn trilogy of novels to re-introduce the Grand Admiral back into continuity (with more on the way), and the character is set to re-appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series following his arc on Star Wars Rebels.

But what does this have to do with what's going on over at DC Studios? How does the Star Wars Legends canon relate to Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe? Don't worry, we're getting to that.

James Gunn Can Take a Page From Disney's Book

James Gunn has made it clear that going forward, DC Studios is planning on exploring both a new shared cinematic universe - one somewhat inspired by how the animated series Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice functioned - as well as standalone "Elseworlds" stories. Recently, Gunn confirmed that Matt Reeves' The Batman, and the spin-offs associated with the Caped Crusader's most recent outing, will not become a part of the greater DCU and will remain standalone “Elseworlds” stories. Likewise, Joker and its upcoming musical sequel (co-starring Lady Gaga) can be assumed to still be their own thing. So, what does that mean for the shared DC Universe?

Admittedly, we don't know what Gunn and Safran's plans for the greater DCU are quite yet, but just like how Disney reset the board when it came to continuing Star Wars, it seems like DC Studios is doing something similar with their cinematic universe. We also know that the upcoming The Flash film was inspired by the Geoff Johns' comic book Flashpoint, in which the Flash changes the entire universe by traveling through time, only to return to a new, altered reality that's different from his own. This seems like the perfect launching point for Gunn and Safran to rewrite the DCU, though only time will tell what exactly that'll look like. Multiverses are big now, and so even if the reality of the Snyderverse is rewritten or ignored, there's always hope that these characters could one day return, just as Brandon Routh's Superman from Superman Returns showed up in the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths. Ironically, Ezra Miller's Flash cameoed in that crossover too.

But just as how the Star Wars Expanded Universe (now Star Wars Legends) is still beloved by fans today, so will Zack Snyder's Justice League and a host of other DCEU projects continue to be appreciated moving forward. Despite the fact that Henry Cavill is no longer wearing the red cape, Ezra Miller could exit following The Flash, and Jason Mamoa may be recast, not every Justice Leaguer has been confirmed to be exiting the universe or their roles in it. For now, Ben Affleck is still somewhat involved as Batman, and Shazam! star Zachary Levi, a friend of James Gunn's, claims that he isn't going anywhere either. Although a third Wonder Woman feature was canceled, Gal Gadot hasn't officially announced whether she'll be returning for future projects or not - and this is all completely ignoring The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), and John Cena (Peacemaker), who seem to be sticking around for the time being.

Having Multiple Universes Within a Franchise Could Help the DCU

While the DC Universe may be shifting, just like Star Wars before it, not everything is changing for the worse. It seems that some of these heroes, such as Batman, Shazam, and possibly Wonder Woman, are here to stay. Though Superman, Aquaman, and The Flash may be rebooted, not unlike how Thrawn continued to exist in Star Wars continuity with some minor changes, different versions of the Snyderverse heroes may be alive and kicking in James Gunn's new DCU. Though many, including this author, are heartbroken that Henry Cavill's Superman will never get a standalone sequel and that Zack Snyder won't have the chance to complete his epic Justice League trilogy, it’s now inevitable. And maybe that’s not a bad thing.

In truth, a newly formed DC Universe will allow for a cohesive, well-integrated story to be told, hopefully focusing just as much on the individual characters as it does on building a universe. If Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice are truly the models for how Gunn and Safran are approaching the new cinematic universe, there’s still hope for individual characters like Batman, Superman, and a host of others to shine through. Plus, DC Comics are known for alternate timelines and universes, so there’s no reason to believe that the Snyderverse will be fully dead and buried.

Nevertheless, if DC Studios wants to tell well-made, character-driven stories, its focus on Elseworlds films as well as shared universe ones will set it apart from Marvel Studios. Having both Robert Pattinson’s The Batman universe and a mainstream DCU Batman might actually work wonders for DC Studios. And again, who’s to say that old stories couldn't be revisited again in some way or another?

DC Isn't the Only IP Giant to Do This, the MCU Is Doing It Too

​​​​​​​Just as Star Wars has been able to successfully reincorporate elements from some of the greatest non-canon stories back into the mainstream narrative, Marvel Studios has in recent years too. Miraculously, Marvel successfully brought back former Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alternate universe X-Men in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even re-casted Charlie Cox as a different variant of Daredevil in She-Hulk. Somehow, they were able to use old "Marvel Legacy" films and characters to better expand their universe (with more rumored to be on the way), and if they've been able to do it, there's no reason DC Studios couldn't give it the old college try themselves. Especially since the CW shows already pulled it off a few years back when they revived characters from Smallville, Birds of Prey, Batman, the ‘90s The Flash series, and even Superman Returns.

No doubt, there's still hope that James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be able to recreate this same magic going forward. Whether that means restoring the best parts of the Snyderverse into the upcoming cinematic universe or just possibly exploring this world again one day through the DC Multiverse, there's still hope. To this day, old Star Wars Legends stories are still in print and adored by fans around the world. For many, these Star Wars stories are more canon to them than anything Disney has done, and the same will likely be true for some regarding the old DC Extended Universe. But until we know anything for sure, we'll just have to wait and see, and hope for a better tomorrow.