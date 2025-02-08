With the announcement that the iconic teen team of the DC Comics universe is going to be getting a film adaption for James Gunn's DCU, people are pretty excited about the potential heroes that could be included in the team. Teen Titans is one of the most popular comic book shows of all time, so it's safe to say that a lot of people will be going to theaters to see Ana Nogueira's interpretation of the iconic team of young heroes.This list will rank the best potential members of the DCU's Teen Titans based on their characterization, power set, and how likely it is to see them in live-action. It's safe to say that most of the usual members of the team will be part of the Teen Titans team in the upcoming film, so they will not be included in the list of potentials. Indeed, Robin and Starfire are pretty obvious picks already. However, a plethora of other teen/young adult superheroes could jump into the DCU through this project.

10 Miss Martian (M'gann M'orzz)

Seen in: 'Young Justice' (2010)

Right behind Teen Titans, Young Justice is the next most popular adaption of a young group of DC heroes venturing on their own. It's also one of the most popular comic book series ever made. People adored this adaption of the DC Universe, and one of the team members pretty exclusive to Young Justice is M'gann M'orzz (Danica McKellar), AKA Miss Martian. She's a Season 1 founding member with a unique array of powers and a compelling personality.

Miss Martian could be a direct connection to the Justice League should the DCU bring Martian Manhunter onto the team. M'gann is the extra-terrestrial superhero's niece and was directly trained under him when it came to operating on Earth. If the DCU really wanted to emphasize the common theme of young heroes connected to the League, and wanted to also pay homage to Young Justice, Miss Martian is a great addition.