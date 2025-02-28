The DCU has officially started: Creature Commandos kicked off the universe, and Superman will soon follow this summer. The DCU already shows incredible promise and potential, with James Gunn ensuring he will only approve top-quality scripts. With the latest information, fans have a better picture of the plan, including which shows and movies are DCU or Elseworlds. However, TV shows are one of the most intriguing aspects of this universe, with many confirmed projects being highly anticipated.

This list will be ranking every confirmed DCU TV series, meaning the recently announced My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, and DC Superpowers won't be on this list as fans aren't sure if they are DCU or Elseworlds. While some of these projects aren't in active development and may be canceled, Gun confirmed them at one point, meaning they are applicable to this list. The list will rank the anticipation of each entry based on fan opinion, known information, writers/showrunners, and overall potential. These may only be the seven confirmed DCU shows, and there are sure to be many more, but for now, fans are still in for a feast of comic-book goodness.

7 'Waller' (N/A)

Developed by Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver

Many of the shows on this list don't have a confirmed release date or writers/showrunners attached, and while Waller hasn't set a date, fans at least know who is in charge. The titular character has quickly become a fan favorite from her appearances in The Suicide Squad, establishing herself as an integral part of the DC universe. Viola Davis is set to return as the eponymous character, and while the exact plot isn't known, the story will include some returning cast members and explore her growing role in the dangerous world.

Despite ranking dead last on this list, Waller still has incredible potential, mainly because Academy Award winner Viola Davis is a phenomenal actor. The show includes writers from Watchmen and Doom Patrol, shining a promising light on the potential quality and tone. However, as Gunn spoke about recently, there is still much to be wary about due to the rocky production. A political thriller/drama would be a nice change of pace, but some fans might be tired of Waller and want a change.

6 'Booster Gold' (N/A)

Producers: James Gunn and Peter Safran

Booster Gold is one of the shows fans know the least of, with no confirmed release date or writers. However, this shouldn't discourage them from having hope, as the character is a unique fit for the DCU and will surely draw mass appeal. This relatively obscure hero is a fan-favorite among the die-hards because of his charming appeal and unique premise. The titular character is a time traveler who brings common futuristic appliances and plays them off as advanced technology to wow normal people, resulting in hilarious and action-packed stories.

This show apparently had a showrunner, and DC was waiting for them to make time, but they left for unknown reasons. It would be higher, but the struggles surrounding the project and the uncertainty of its future restrict it from going up any further. However, that shouldn't take away from the excitement and possibilities of the show, which is why it lands one spot above Waller. Booster Gold casting rumors ran rampant last year, and while they settled down, fans are still eager for a casting announcement, proving they are desperate for this project.

5 'Blue Beetle' (N/A)

Showrunner: Miguel Puga

After the success of Blue Beetle in 2023, DC is moving forward with an animated series with Xolo Maridueña reprising his role. While fans aren't sure how much of the previous film was canon, an animated series following the character has great potential, considering the success of DC's animated series. Fans don't know the exact plot, but as an animated show, it will likely be an episodic series with new plots every time in and around Palmera City, hopefully with some special guests as well.

Animated series has been one of DC's strongest points, meaning a Blue Beetle-focused story will surely be a hit, primarily because of the vibrant setting. There is so much potential for this show, and fans are undoubtedly excited, especially when considering the praise they gave Maridueña's performance. The showrunner and director has worked on some of the most prestigious animated series and served as a director for The Loud House, meaning he is the perfect fit for an animated series.