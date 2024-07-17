The Big Picture Gunn has completed screenplays for Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker, set to be released in that order.

Superman filming near completion, with Creature Commandos set to premiere in December this year.

Gunn ensures actors will play characters in live action, animation, and even video games for upcoming DCU projects.

The creative mastermind behind the reboot at DC Studios just provided a massive update on several major upcoming projects. When responding to a fan on his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed which projects he's completed writing the screenplays and teleplays for, while also confirming he is involved in producing other projects. The fan asked, apart from Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker, were there any other projects that Gunn was working on, to which he responded, "Producing yes but those are all the projects I've written full screenplays and teleplays for." Later in the thread, Gunn also confirmed that Superman was several weeks away from wrapping filming, and recently completed a round of shooting in Cleveland which amounted to a plethora of set photos being released to the public.

It stands to reason that these three projects are the ones that have finished screenplays and teleplays, especially considering one of which in Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Max later this year. Gunn also confirmed in the same thread that he's prioritizing shooting Superman while Greg Mottola films Peacemaker Season 2 in Atlanta. Gunn confirmed not long ago that former Marvel star Frank Grillo, who was confirmed by Collider last year to star as Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, will also face off against John Cena's Christopher Smith in Peacemaker Season 2. When Chapter 1 of the DCU, Gods and Monsters was first announced, Gunn revealed that the same actors would play their characters in live-action, animation, and even video games, and it appears he's already following through on that promise.

James Gunn Reveals When ‘Creature Commandos’ Is Set

Close

Gunn has proven himself to be one of the most transparent executives in Hollywood history, remaining unafraid to provide fans with updates and respond to questions honestly and earnestly. In a different Thread, Gunn also confirmed that Creature Commandos is set before Superman and that all the upcoming DCU projects are set in the order they're going to be released. This means the first official DCU project will be Creature Commandos, followed by Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, with other projects like Waller coming at a later date. After the new age of DC movies and TV shows was announced last year, the wait is now almost over for a new era of stories.

Creature Commandos will premiere later this year in December. Stay tuned to Collider for more DCU updates and stream Peacemaker Season 1 on Max.

WATCH ON MAX