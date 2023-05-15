With filmmaking technology rapidly advancing in the last few years, digitally de-aging is becoming more and more of a hot-button topic. This tool began being used in the mid-2000s but especially gained popularity a decade later. In recent years, enough blockbusters and big-budget TV shows have digitally de-aged their actors that some audiences are starting to be pushed out of their comfort zone. While it can momentarily be exciting to see fan-favorite actors and characters being made to look like a past version of themselves, there's also a tinge of an unethical feeling that rides beneath the surface any time this technology is used. Others don't mind the idea of actors being de-aged! For some, the use of de-aging technology is an exciting way to preserve and recreate all of our favorite movie moments forever. But is that a good thing?

Digital de-aging technology is a special effect that is used to make an actor look younger and is accomplished through simple CGI touch-ups and/or overlays being applied to said actor's face. This special effect made its first big splash in the 2006 superhero film X-Men: The Last Stand, when Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen's characters Professor X and Magneto were made to look about two decades younger. The movie was immediately panned upon release, but will forever be a cornerstone title for its advancement in filmmaking technology. Professor X and Magneto look pretty dodgy in this scene, but the first use of any special effect almost always appears this way.

The Boom of Digital De-Aging

Since then, the effect has been used in many big-budget properties, most notably Marvel Cinematic Universe entries and Star Wars releases. The technology isn't exclusively used for sci-fi and action movies though, it's been used for character-driven movies as well! In 2019, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman de-aged Robert DeNiro to various stages of his life, meanwhile 2022's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent made Nicolas Cage look like he did in the 90s. Digital de-aging technology spent its early years making actors look like dead-eyed, expressionless video game characters, but it's come a long way in the last few years.

Using Digitally De-Aging Technology Tastefully

So de-aging scenes can be pretty exciting, right? I mean how can you be upset when you're getting to see DeNiro in his prime once again in The Irishman, or a late 80s Robert Downey Jr. in 2016's Captain America: Civil War? The mid-2010s were an exciting time for this new special effect. Huge advancements were made for the effect, taking us a long way away from the days of young Jeff Bridges in Tron: Legacy and the previously mentioned X-Men sequel. No longer would a de-aged actor appear like the Playstation 3 version of a Roger Rabbit cartoon walking around live-action characters. As soon as a young Tony Stark appeared in Civil War, it seemed like we had finally cracked the code.

There have been a few late 2010s and 2020s moments of using de-aging tastefully, usually when it is used in a production where the effect had been given special attention and time to make it look convincing. Stephen Lang in Avatar: The Way of Water and one of the two Will Smiths in the terrible but incredibly accomplished Gemini Man are shining examples of what can be accomplished when de-aging is given the time that it deserves to look right. Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel is easily the best part of that movie, and arguably the crown jewel example of great de-aging. It's one of the few times when the effect isn't even jarring. There's no video game-like look to Jackson's Nick Fury in this film - he looks exactly like he did back in the mid-90s. It's incredible. Unfortunately, that's one of the few times in recent years that a movie with Disney money has used given the technology the attention it needs.

The Rise of Virtual Actors

Recent years have seen a horrible downturn in digital de-aging technology. It's not that the tech has gotten worse, it's that the moral choices in using the tech and the time put towards it have been neglected. Disney has no excuse but to be releasing movies with great-looking digitally de-aged actors, but they also happen to have the worst batting average with the effect. Their Marvel branch has a mostly consistent run of hits using the tech, but their Lucasfilm releases are a different story. Star Wars has found itself comfortably bringing back younger versions of multiple actors ever since Disney's second effort with the franchise - Rogue One. Both a young Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia appear in the movie... but they aren't played by Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher. Instead, a body double will stand in for these actors on set, with the more famous actor's younger likeness being put over the face of the body double. This combination of de-aging and "virtual acting" has also been carried over into The Rise of Skywalker, Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

This is where things get grossly immoral fast. Virtual actors never look good or even remotely convincing, but certain audiences praise this practice anyway. Mark Hamill is credited as having reprised his role as Luke Skywalker three times, but two of those have been with virtual actors. He appears in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett as a Luke Skywalker that's 30 years younger, standing in for the performance, but having his current likeness entirely removed to look like he did back in 1983! Not only that, Lucasfilm uses voice modulators and archival audio to recreate much younger voices. What is the point of hiring an actor like this if we're just going to cover up every aspect of their performance with an artificial recreation? It's gross! We might as well have brought back Harrison Ford for Solo instead of bringing on a new actor like Alden Ehrenreich!

The Dystopian Future of Endlessly De-Aging

That's where the biggest dilemma comes into play - do we want to end up in a world where we see fewer new faces just to keep de-aging and using virtual actors? The clearest problem with this is that up-and-coming actors would have less work offered to them. De-aging and virtual acting technology can get good enough to where studios and loads of audience members will put away their reservations and enjoy seeing the same beloved actors trapped in a digital amber forever. We're basically already there with Mark Hamill, and that's even with his de-aged virtual actor representation looking like a mid-2000s video game! But do we want a future when studios can scan in Jack Nicholson's likeness so that we can have a "new Jack Nicholson movie"? That's creepy. Gross. What about bringing up a new Jack Nicholson? We need new movie stars.

A normally de-aged actor can still capture the vast majority of their performer's expressions, but going so far as to use a virtual actor to de-age somebody comes at a huge cost. No matter how good the technology gets, it's hard to believe that it'll ever be good enough to replicate the same degree of human connection as simply filming somebody. Even with how far the technology has come in the last 17 years since X-Men: The Last Stand, it's still noticeable! That, and it seems like it's about as close to the real deal as it can get! People will always be able to tell. If we look up a few decades from now and find ourselves using way more virtual actors, a huge degree of emotional connection between movies and audiences will be lost, and the medium as a whole will suffer greatly.

Remember a few years ago when there was a Vietnam War movie announced that would be made with the lead being a virtual actor using James Dean's likeness? Thankfully, there was a huge backlash against that movie and there haven't been any updates since. It seems as though audiences and studios understand that there is a line that we should not cross with all of this technology. There is a tasteful and appropriate level to which this tech should be used! It's an incredibly useful tool that could benefit stories greatly! The trailer for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny shows one of the most incredible examples of de-aging ever with quick shots of a Last Crusade-esque Harrison Ford appearing, but the majority of the movie appears to be a modern-day Ford in the role! That's great! Let's use this technology sparingly and not find ourselves looking up a few decades from now with all the great actors of yesteryear still filling our screens, that sounds a little dystopian. Let's leave that in the movies, alright?