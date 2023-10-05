The Big Picture Paramount+ is launching a new docuseries called De La Calle, hosted by journalist Nick Barili, that explores the evolution of Latin music across different countries and cultures.

The trailer highlights the impact of the Latin Urbana music revolution on worldwide culture, showcasing genres like Rap, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, and Cumbia.

Through interviews with renowned artists like Jessie Reyez and Fat Joe, the series will delve into the history and stories behind Latin music, from its roots in hip-hop to the diverse sounds that flood the streets today.

Paramount+ is going around the globe to explore the evolution of Latin music with the trailer for their new docuseries De La Calle. The series is co-created and hosted by award-winning journalist Nick Barili who will go from the U.S. to Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, and beyond to connect the Latino Urbana of different countries and cultures. He'll study the history and the people behind revolutionizing the music as it spread, took on different forms, and incorporated sounds and stories from across the world into its very fabric.

The trailer emphasizes the impact on worldwide culture left in the wake of the Urbana music revolution. Genres from Rap to Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia, and more were molded as more countries and unique artists took up instruments and microphones in the interest of adding their voices to the mix. These songs are capable of spreading joy and hitting the hearts of listeners with stories of life, political strife, rebellion, and so much more, and Barili wants to explore it all. From the deepest roots of hip-hop to the Latine beats flooding the streets today, the series looks to uncover the full story of Latin music from the mouths of the artists both famous and obscure that make it.

Along his journey, Barili will speak with no small number of artists who changed the game when it came to Latin music. Throughout the trailer, he links up with singer Jessie Reyez and rapper Fat Joe who both speak to the soul and deep roots beneath their melodies. De La Calle's deep list of guests also includes N.O.R.E., Residente, Mala Rodriguez, Nicky Jam, Nicki Nicole, Villano Antillano, Sech, Goyo, Nathy Peluso, Santa Fe Klan, Feid, Aleman, Gente De Zona, Aczino, Princess Nokia, Kombilesa Mi, Renato, and more who will share their insight on creating and evolving music.

Barili Felt a Personal Connection to 'De La Calle'

Image via Paramount+

De La Calle is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in collaboration with Zero Point Zero Production and Barili's Hard Knock TV. Earlier this year, the team was able to take it to the 2023 Tribeca Festival where it premiered amidst a strong lineup including other docuseries like The Golden Boy and Exposing Parchman. For Barili, who also executive-produced with Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, and Jared Andrukanis for Zero Point Zero, Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Picky Talarico, the series is something personal tied to his own connections to music growing up in the U.S.:

"As a first-generation immigrant who learned how to speak English through Hip Hop at Malcolm X Elementary, I grew up straddling two worlds, speaking English at school and Spanish at home. I was influenced by El General and Calle 13 as much as E-40 and Outkast. De La Calle was created to explore how the seeds from the street that inspired Hip-Hop are also present throughout Latin America and Spain. Going to the neighborhoods where El Movimiento was created, talking to the pioneers who were actually there, sharing the origin stories of superstars of today and tomorrow, I’m thrilled to have Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios as partners to bring De La Calle to the world.”

De La Calle premieres on Paramount+ on November 7 in the U.S. and Canada and on November 8 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, and Brazil before expanding to other territories at a later date. Check out the trailer below.