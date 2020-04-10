‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini into ‘Scarface’ Territory

On the hunt for yet another worthwhile Netflix binge watch? Now’s the time to check out Season 1 of the the acclaimed series Dead to Me because the streamer just announced that the show will return for its second season on May 8, 2020!
From creator Liz Feldman, the black comedy is a performance showcase for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, with Applegate scoring a Golden Globe nomination, Emmy nomination and a SAG nomination for her performance as Jen. She’s a recently widowed real estate agent with two kids who opts to join a support group to help her cope with the loss. That’s where she meets Cardellini’s character, Judy, who’s there grieving for a fiancé who died of a heart attack. If you’ve yet to watch Season 1 of the show, stop reading right here because it’d be a shame to spoil the twists and turns of Jen and Judy’s relationship.
For those who are still with me, how about this Season 2 teaser? Yes, it’s short, sweet, and it doesn’t really dig into the details of how Jen and Judy will deal with Steve’s (James Marsden) death, but it’s not really necessary anyway. Applegate and Cardellini are irresistible in these roles and I’ve got high hopes that Feldman will bring just as much thematic heft to Season 2 along with her team of writers. You can check out the Season 2 teaser and poster for yourself below and be sure to keep an eye on Collider for more Dead to Me coverage as we near the release of the next 10 episodes on May 8th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Dead to Me Season 2:
Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.