‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini into ‘Scarface’ Territory

On the hunt for yet another worthwhile Netflix binge watch? Now’s the time to check out Season 1 of the the acclaimed series Dead to Me because the streamer just announced that the show will return for its second season on May 8, 2020!

From creator Liz Feldman, the black comedy is a performance showcase for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, with Applegate scoring a Golden Globe nomination, Emmy nomination and a SAG nomination for her performance as Jen. She’s a recently widowed real estate agent with two kids who opts to join a support group to help her cope with the loss. That’s where she meets Cardellini’s character, Judy, who’s there grieving for a fiancé who died of a heart attack. If you’ve yet to watch Season 1 of the show, stop reading right here because it’d be a shame to spoil the twists and turns of Jen and Judy’s relationship.

For those who are still with me, how about this Season 2 teaser? Yes, it’s short, sweet, and it doesn’t really dig into the details of how Jen and Judy will deal with Steve’s (James Marsden) death, but it’s not really necessary anyway. Applegate and Cardellini are irresistible in these roles and I’ve got high hopes that Feldman will bring just as much thematic heft to Season 2 along with her team of writers. You can check out the Season 2 teaser and poster for yourself below and be sure to keep an eye on Collider for more Dead to Me coverage as we near the release of the next 10 episodes on May 8th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Dead to Me Season 2: