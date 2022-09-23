Euphoria star Lukas Gage has been added to the cast of HBO’s Dead Boy Detectives, Variety reports. The eight-part series was ordered at the streamer in April and is based on the DC Comics by the same name, a spinoff of The Sandman, from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

Gaiman and Wagner first introduced the central characters in The Sandman #25, where ghosts of two dead boys, rather than entering the afterlife, stay on Earth to become detectives investigating supernatural crimes. The streamer describes the series as “a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.” Dead Boy Detectives is said to be a fresh take on ghost stories that will explore loss, grief, and death through the perspective of two dead British teenagers, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, along with their living friend Crystal Palace. DC’s Doom Patrol previously saw Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant portraying Rowland and Paine during the third season.

Cage will portray Cat King, a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit who takes keen interest in Edwin. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri (Fate: The Winx Saga) will play Edwin and Charles, respectively, while Kassius Nelson (Last Night in Soho) will portray their friend in the world of the living, Crystal. The series also features Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, and Ruth Connell reprising her Doom Patrol role of Night Nurse.

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: 'Dead Boy Detectives' Will Reportedly Begin Filming in November

Gage became a breakout star with HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, where he played Dillion. He then went on to star in the hit series Euphoria as Tyler. He also appeared in the Peacock limited series Angelyne and is set to appear in the new season of fan-favorite Netflix series You. His feature film credits include the Daniel Goldhaber feature How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Jake Gyllenhaal starring Road House remake, which is currently in production.

Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) is serving as the co-showrunner along with Steve Yoke, who wrote the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Jeremy Carver and David Madden under their overall deals with Warner Bros. TV along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will serve as executive producers.

No release date has been set by the streamer yet.