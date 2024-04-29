The Big Picture Despair's character in Dead Boy Detectives will offer a deeper exploration beyond her brief appearance in The Sandman.

The series aims to address criticisms of Despair's initial portrayal, showcasing her evolution and diverse facets more prominently.

Fans can expect to see more of Despair in The Sandman universe, with hints of her connection to other characters and her role in future storylines.

In Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, Neil Gaiman’s world of mystics and gods is opening up even further. The series is connected to The Sandman, and shows the reappearance of Donna Preston as the god, Despair. She spoke to What’s-On-Netflix about being able to further explore the character who only appears for one episode in the flagship series.

“Neil and I have always wanted to explore Despair’s many facets. She has so much more to her than we saw in Sandman season 1 and I was thrilled to be able to show how she has evolved. Seeing how viewers were thirsty to see more of Despair has been heartwarming.”

Preston’s comments on reappearing to the stage are comforting to those who had criticisms of her appearance in The Sandman. Unlike popular characters such as Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Despair could do with more exposure. Her brief appearance in Season 1, Episode 7, “The Dollhouse,” depicts her as merely a function of Desire’s (Mason Alexander Park) schemes. She would do anything for her twin, who seeks to destroy Morpheus. This short appearance rubbed some viewers the wrong way as some objected to one of the few plus-sized actors in mainstream media being depicted as unloved. Preston’s reprisal of the role is a way to address these valid criticisms ahead of the sophomore season of The Sandman. Preston and Gaiman’s collaboration on the character seems to imply a more positive representation of the character going forward.

There Will Be More Despair To Come In ‘The Sandman’ Universe

Doing Despair right in The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives is well on its way. Admittedly, her appearance in the spin-off series is even more fleeting than in The Sandman, but creatives around the series tease there will be more to come from her. When Edwin (George Rexstrew) goes to Hell, he sees Despair for a good reason. The god is prone to watching the suffering of others through mirrors, and Hell is where discontent goes to summer.

“Obviously, Despair is now connected to Edwin, so it would be fun to explore where that goes after their encounter,” executive producer Beth Schwartz told Variety. This comment could hint at the different facets that Preston had mentioned about her conversations with Gaiman on the character. The author also mentioned on a Tumblr post that while her first appearance may have missed the mark, they are striving to do better with plus-sized representation in the future. Fans can see these efforts at work by streaming Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix.

