The Big Picture Netflix offers a sneak peek of Dead Boy Detectives with the first 5 minutes on Tudum before premiere on April 25.

Episode 1 sets the tone with Edwin and Charles encountering a WWI ghost and introducing the concept of mirror-hopping.

The episode includes subtle and explicit references to Sandman, hinting at future interactions with Death.

If you are one of the people who are eagerly waiting to press play on Dead Boy Detectives, you’ll be happy to know that Netflix decided to provide a lengthy sneak peek as we wait out the ten days until the premiere. The streamer unveiled the first five minutes of the first episode on their website Tudum, and you can find out all about it in this article.

Episode 1 of Dead Boy Detectives starts with pretty calm imagery of the London night, but you quickly find out that they are there to contrast the madness that immediately follows. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) materialize on a street as they run away from a WWI ghost that was haunting a museum. The duo was probably trying to help the ghost move on to the afterlife, but it seems like the ghost doesn’t want their help at all.

The initial minutes of Dead Boy Detectives also introduce us to the concept of mirror-hopping: when ghosts find a mirror that can serve as a portal to take them places they want to go – in this case, their office. However, the series establishes that you need concentration in order to find the correct spot, and they need a couple of tries before getting it right. Unfortunately for them, the WWI ghost is able to follow them through the looking glass.

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ and ‘Sandman’ References in Episode 1

Dead Boy Detectives starts out with two Sandman references: One subtle and one explicit. The first one is kind of baity, since it has Edwin and Charles referencing a guy with a gas mask. This is the artifact that Morpheus (Tim Sturridge) is searching for during most of Season 1, but from the looks of it, this is not the same one — especially considering what happens to it by the end of the sequence. In any case, the one wearing it in Dead Boy Detectives was the WWI ghost and not the dream lord.

After that, when the boys finally manage to free the ghost from the effects of wearing the gas mask, they mention that they need to disappear before Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) comes to collect him. As we know, Howell-Baptiste will be featured in some moment of Dead Boy Detectives, but we’re yet to find out in which episode and under what circumstances.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of Dead Boy Detectives on April 25. You can watch the first five minutes of the series on the Tudum website.