The Big Picture New Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives is a crime-fighting comedy drama in The Sandman universe.

Edwin and Charles, teenage ghost detectives, team up with Crystal and Niko to solve supernatural mysteries.

The series premieres on April 25, directed by a talented team and featuring a diverse and intriguing cast.

Fantasy genre fans heads up, we have a new look at Netflix’s upcoming Dead Boy Detectives, a spin-off set in The Sandman universe. Tthe crime-fighting comedy drama stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri and highly anticipated by fans. The story follows two young boys who find each other in death and decide to defy it by remaining on earth and solving supernatural crimes.

The new images see the whole cast together investigating a case. Another image sees Rexstrew and Revri as Edwin and Charles, respectively, looking inside a glowing box. The mystery of the box will be solved when the series finally arrives, but the images are enough to set the dramatic tone as well as the spooktacular universe.

What Is ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ About?

Close

The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, follows Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), the “brains and the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. These teenagers were born decades apart but find each other only in death. As the name suggests, Edwin and Charles are ghosts and friends, who solve supernatural mysteries together. With the help of a clairvoyant Crystal and her friend Niko, they can crack some of the most mystifying paranormal cases.

Given the series hails from The Sandman universe, it’ll be interesting to see how these two worlds collide and whether Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s character, Death, crosses over in this series. While we don’t know yet how these two shows will interact with each other, eagle-eyed fans will certainly find some Easter eggs in the upcoming series. And while we wait for the second iteration of The Sandman, the upcoming series proves a great way to take the universe ahead.

The series is created by Steve Yockey, while the series will be directed by Glen Winter, Lee Toland Krieger, Andi Armaganian, Pete Chatmon, and Amanda Tapping. Along with Rexstrew and Revri, the cast also includes Kassius Nelson as Crystal, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko and Jenn Lyon as Esther. Further rounding off the cast are Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King, Michael Beach as Tragic Mick, Joshua Colley as Monty, Lindsey Gort as Maxine, and more.

Netflix premieres Dead Boy Detectives on April 25. You can know more about the series with our guide here and check out the new images above.

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date April 25, 2024 Cast Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1 Studio HBO

Watch on Netflix