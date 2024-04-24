The Big Picture Dead Boy Detectives found a new home on Netflix after DC Heads Peter Safran and James Gunn decided to revamp the cinematic universe.

Moving to Netflix allowed for explicit references to The Sandman, another Neil Gaiman series, turning it into a proper spin-off.

Dead Boy Detectives follows best friends Edwin and Charles as they investigate supernatural crimes while navigating the afterlife.

Rarely is a series so deep in development suddenly shipped off to a new home, but that's exactly the situation in which DC's Dead Boy Detectives found itself. In February 2023, the comic adaptation starring George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as the ghosts of dead children turned supernatural detective duo Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland traded hands from Max to Netflix amid a shift at the Warner Bros. Discovery platform. DC no longer had a place that made sense for the boys after James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their extensive plans to build out their revamped cinematic universe. However, series creator Steve Yockey says the story goes a little deeper than that.

Ahead of Dead Boy Detectives' premiere on Netflix, Yockey sat down for an interview with TheWrap where he broke down the why of the move and how its new streaming home got involved in the first place. He said things began moving quickly after Gunn and Safran's extensive blueprint for DC was unveiled. Although developed and shot as a Max original series, it was going to be hard to shove a comic adaptation of a spin-off of The Sandman into the middle of the many upcoming superhero properties like The Penguin, Creature Commandos, and more. Where it did fit nicely, however, was in the home of the wildly popular adaptation of the beloved Neil Gaiman material it broke off from.

"What actually happened was, we were making the show at Max," Yockey said. "There was some uncertainty there on when exactly they would be able to release the show, based on release windows and things that we aren’t privy to. And Netflix wanted the show because they had Sandman, and it takes place in the universe." As expected at the time, the union of Yockey's team, including showrunner Beth Schwartz, and the Ted Sarandos-owned streamer was a fortuitous one because the Allan Heinberg-developed and helmed Sandman had just released to near-universal acclaim only months prior. Even if Netflix got in on Dead Boy Detectives relatively late in the process, their involvement meant that Yockey and Schwartz could better realize their initial vision of a world that was directly connected with the source material:

“So Beth and I initially had plans to kind of build a show that took place in the Sandman universe, which we did. But Warner Brothers [business affairs] kind of came to us and said, ‘Do not use any Sandman IP or Netflix will come for you.’ And so we were like, ‘Great.’”

Moving to Netflix Gave 'Dead Boy Detectives' More Freedom to Work With 'The Sandman'

Close

With the legal shackles off, Yockey and Schwartz were able to be far more explicit with their references to The Sandman rather than lightly implying that the two series share a world. The most recent trailer and preview of the first episode don't hide their connection at all, showing Kirby Howell-Baptiste reprising her role as Death along with several other nods for fans of the mothership series to find. Yockey added that Netflix was very encouraging about making Dead Boy Detectives a proper spin-off to The Sandman like the comics and being able to work directly with Gaiman and Heinberg especially helped make that a reality:

"They were like, ‘We love everything you’re doing. But wouldn’t it be great if you had some Easter eggs and some crossover with Sandman? And we were like, ‘What a great idea! That would be super.’ And so we asked for three or four things, and we got all the things that we asked for. And Neil and Allan were incredibly supportive from the Sandman side.”

Dead Boy Detectives follows best friends Edwin and Charles who forgo the afterlife to investigate crimes of the supernatural variety with help from their living friend and psychic medium, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). All the while, they do everything in their power to stick together, namely avoiding the wrath of Death whom they are constantly cheating. The main cast is rounded out by Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, and Jenn Lyon with The White Lotus star Lukas Gage leading a recurring group that features Michael Beach, Joshua Colley, Lindsey Gort, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, and David Iacono.

Season 1 debuts tomorrow, April 25 on Netflix. Visit our full guide here for everything to know heading into the Sandman spin-off series.

Dead Boy Detectives A duo of phantom sleuths roam the boundary between the living and the dead, investigating eerie mysteries that elude the grasp of conventional detectives. Alongside a living accomplice with psychic abilities, they navigate a series of spooky adventures, learning about life and each other. Release Date April 25, 2024 Cast Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix