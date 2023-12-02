The DC Universe's favorite supernatural detectives have landed their crime-fighting comedy drama. Coming to screens in 2024, Dead Boy Detectives follows teenage ghosts Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who decide to defy Death and stick around on Earth to continue their other-worldly adventures together. Interestingly, the show will not be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming new and improved DC Universe — but don't worry, we'll get into that. Dead Boy Detectives is, however, set in the same universe as its parent series, The Sandman, so long-time fans will no doubt spot a few Easter eggs. Whether you've been following Charles and Edwin's story since they were introduced in the '90s, or you're about to dip your toe into the spooktacular lore for the first time, here at Collider, we've put together this helpful guide containing everything we know so far about Dead Boy Detectives.

Dead Boy Detectives will be accessible for streaming in 2024. However, we are still unsure of the exact release date. Remember to check this page often to stay updated. The show will land on streaming giant Netflix upon its release, joining an outstanding collection of shows perfect for teens.

It's fair to say Dead Boy Detectives' journey from script to screen has been more than a little tumultuous. Variety exclusively announced the project in September 2021, and it was reported that the upcoming show was set to land on HBO Max. A pilot was filmed for Max between December 2021 and January 2022, and Dead Boy Detectives secured an eight-episode series order from Max in April of the same year. Filming for the series commenced in November 2022. However, in the middle of production, a bombshell was dropped: HBO Max would no longer go ahead with the series due to its "incompatibility" with the new DC Universe and limited marketing availability. James Gunn and Peter Safran plan to have all HBO Max's DC shows set in their DC universe going forward. Luckily, Netflix picked up the series and filming wrapped in April 2023.

What Is 'Dead Boy Detectives' About?

Dead Boy Detectives centers on teenage crime-fighting duo Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine - and, yes, as the title suggests, both of them are dead. While the finer plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it's said that the pair decided to swerve their chance at the afterlife and remain on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes.

Going off the series' source material regarding Charles and Edwin's origins (issue #25 of The Sandman comic book), we know that Edwin was murdered at his boarding school in the early 1900s. For decades, Edwin - along with fellow pupils and staff who met their grisly end at the school - was confined to hell but eventually was sent back to haunt the boarding school. This is where Edwin meets Charles, a student who ultimately suffers the same fate despite Edwin's help. Now ghosts, the two decide to stick around in the land of the living to continue their adventures together. It's important to remember, however, that this information is from The Sandman comic, and certain plot points are often tweaked or changed for the small screen.

Watch the 'Dead Boy Detectives' Official Teaser

Netflix released a short teaser for Dead Boy Detectives via their YouTube channel in November 2023. The teaser offers the audience a brief introduction to the ghost-busting pair: Edwin is "the brains" of the operation, and Charles is "the brawn." Chaos and hilarity ensue as the boys face off against ghosts and ghouls, all the while hiding from Death, who thinks it's about time Edwin and Charles join the afterlife. Expect a full trailer soon.

Who's In the Cast of 'Dead Boy Detectives'?

Dead Boy Detectives stars new kid on the block George Rexstrew in his television debut as Edwin Paine and Jayden Revri (The Lodge) as Charles Rowland, alongside Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks) as Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco (Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura (Expats) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Esther.

In September 2022, it was announced The White Lotus star Lukas Gage had joined the cast of Dead Boy Detectives as the recurring character Thomas the Cat King. Joining him in recurring roles are Michael Beach (Mayor of Kingstown) as Tragic Mick, Joshua Colley (Peter Rabbit) as Monty, Lindsey Gort (All Rise) as Maxine, Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) as Lily, Max Jenkins (The Mysteries of Laura) as Kingham, and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as David the Demon.

What Is the Background of 'Dead Boy Detectives'?

Dead Boy Detectives is based on the DC Comics characters of the same name, who first appeared in an issue of The Sandman comic book in 1991. Like Dead Boy Detectives, its parent series, The Sandman, has a small-screen adaptation starring Tom Sturridge, and a second season is currently in the works.

In the three decades since their creation, Edwin and Charles have been featured in many comic book miniseries, one-shots, and graphic novels. They also appeared in the HBO Max series Doom Patrol, with Ty Tennant starring as Edwin, and Sebastian Croft as Charles. It's clear to see Edwin and Charles are as popular as ever in the DC universe, with the fandom eagerly anticipating the release of their first solo show, Dead Boy Detectives.

Who Made 'Dead Boy Detectives'?

Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey. Yockey's impressive television career began over a decade ago with the MTV teen comedy-drama Awkward. Since then, his most notable project is undoubtedly the Max series The Flight Attendant, created, executive produced, and occasionally written by Yockey. Additionally, Yockey wrote two episodes of the Scream television series and wrote, produced, and story-edited the long-run CW fantasy drama Supernatural from 2016 to 2019. Serving as Dead Boy Detectives directors are Glen Winter (Smallville), Lee Toland Krieger (You), Andi Armaganian (Arrow), Pete Chatmon (The Flight Attendant), and Amanda Tapping (Stargate SG-1).

Writers include The Flight Attendant's Yockey, Kristin Layne Tucker, and Ian Weinreich, alongside Oscar Balderrama and Beth Schwartz (Arrow), Kelli Breslin (You), Joshua Conkel (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jeremy Kaufman (Sleepy Hollow), Kristy Lowrey (12 Monkeys), Ross Maxwell (Riverdale), and Shoshana Sachi (Doom Patrol). The show is executive-produced by Yockey, Schwartz, Winter, Kreiger, Leigh London Redman (Gotham Nights), Greg Berlanti (Arrow), Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), David Madden (Superman and Lois), and Sarah Schechter (The Flash).

Marc Laliberte (American Gods), Craig Powell (Once Upon a Time), and Pierre Gill (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) serve as the show's cinematographers, with music by All American's Blake Neely and Murat Selcuk.

