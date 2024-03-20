The Big Picture Dead Boy Detectives has set a release date on Netflix for April 25, 2024.

The series hails from the creative genius of Neil Gaiman.

Despite no announced crossover episodes with The Sandman, it wouldn't be surprising if characters popped up in the story.

It's a pretty good time to be a Neil Gaiman fan. After the writer helped bring goth back with The Sandman on Netflix, another story that hailed from his mind has finally found a release date on the streamer. Dead Boy Detectives centers around two schoolboys who lived in different times but found each other in death. Now, they are both investigators who solve supernatural mysteries. The story is part of the Sandman universe and the series premieres on April 25 with eight episodes.

Even though we're still missing a full trailer for the series, the previously released teaser already hinted that Dead Boy Detectives will be a fun adventure that mixes horror tropes, action, and comedy. Netflix is yet to reveal if the series will follow the case-of-the-week format, but chances are that there will be an overarching case with little mysteries thrown in between.

The fun part will be, of course, following the detectives themselves. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are “the brains” and “the brawn,” respectively, which suggests that the series will be intriguing, but we'll see a decent number of punches thrown. Rounding up the main cast are clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). You can see them all looking good together in the first-look images and start speculating about the kinds of ghosts they'll have to hunt down. Wait, are they interrogating a cat?

Will 'Dead Boy Detectives' and 'The Sandman' Have Crossover Episodes?

Even though Netflix hasn't announced any plans to connect The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives, the series will be a good distraction to keep fans at bay while they wait for Season 2 of the former. The new episodes are currently filming, but aside from that, not much has been revealed about the status of the production. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if one of the characters from The Sandman popped up in Dead Boy Detectives, especially because the protagonists meet Death (played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the series) in the graphic novel series.

Dead Boy Detectives is based on a DC graphic novel series that was developed for television by Emmy nominee Steve Yockey. The writer and showrunner has penned his share of mysteries, with Supernatural and HBO's The Flight Attendant credits under his belt. The series is co-showrun by Beth Schwartz, who worked on Arrow and Sweet Tooth.

Netflix premieres Dead Boy Detectives on April 25.