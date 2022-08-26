HBO Max's live-action adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives may finally be close to filming. The series has gone quiet since it was announced that the streamer ordered it to series, but a new report from Production Weekly suggests that filming will begin on the series starting in November. Moreover, the update seemingly confirms it will be staying with HBO Max in spite of all the recent shakeups at the company and filming will take place in Vancouver, British Colombia. Production would then be expected to wrap in March 2023.

Dead Boy Detectives is a macabre horror spinoff of Neil Gaiman's DC comic series The Sandman featuring the ghosts of two dead children — Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland — who've shirked the notion of moving on to the afterlife to instead solve supernatural crimes with the help of their living, psychic friend Crystal Palace. Created by Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the characters first made their appearance in The Sandman #25 in 1991. The eight-part series will blend horror and elements of vintage detective stories as the ghost boys navigate grief and loss during their investigations.

As previously reported, George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, and Kassius Nelson will lead the series as Edwin, Charles, and Crystal respectively. This will mark the television debut for Rexstrew, a recent LAMDA graduate. Briana Cuoco, Alexander Calvert, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, and Ruth Connell are also on board the series with the latter reprising her role as the Night Nurse from Doom Patrol.

There's some real brass behind Dead Boy Detectives with Steve Yockey, the creator of another beloved HBO Max show in The Flight Attendant, serving as showrunner. Yockey also penned the pilot episode for the series and executive produces alongside DC veterans Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden under the Berlanti Productions banner. Warner Bros. Television is also producing the series.

Given the recent bloodbath at HBO Max, it's no wonder concern was high for Dead Boy Detectives. Several marquee DC properties have been axed as the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger took place, with the high-profile Batgirl cancelation kicking off the major overhaul. Strange Adventures from filmmaker Kevin Smith, which Berlanti was also involved in, was another casualty around this time, although the circumstances of that cancelation were a bit different considering how expensive the show would've been for a series of less popular characters.

Gaiman and his properties, meanwhile, are at an all-time high following the overwhelming success of The Sandman on Netflix. Good Omens and American Gods have also garnered plenty of success over their run. Dead Boy Detectives isn't as fortunate to have such deep involvement from the creator himself, but his name alone carries a lot of weight and the creative team behind it adds to the promise.

Dead Boy Detectives begins shooting in November.