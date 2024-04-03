The Big Picture Death from The Sandman series will make an appearance in the upcoming Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives.

The possibilities of other Sandman characters appearing in Dead Boy Detectives are wide open.

Fans eagerly await news of the return of The Sandman flagship series.

We knew this was a possibility because this happened in the Dead Boy Detectives graphic novel that inspired the upcoming Netflix series. But also because it only makes sense that The Sandman characters would crossover to the series that spawned from it. Considering that the starting point of the new show is the death of lead characters Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), it should come as no surprise that Death herself (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) would pay them a visit.

Among the first-look images from the upcoming Season 1 of Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix decided to reveal a single shot that suggests Death will have not-so-great news to deliver to the boys from the title. From the images and the trailer, we still don't know the extent of Howell-Baptiste's participation in the series. If it's anything like her Sandman episode, she'll probably just break the news and help conduct the boys to the afterlife—which in turn might mean she'll be seen briefly in the premiere episode.

At the same time, the image makes it clear that the door is open for other Sandman characters to pop up in the Dead Boy Detectives universe. Considering that Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) and his family are personifications of human experiences, it wouldn't be a surprise if Death's siblings also appeared at some point. The chances only increase when you realize that Dead Boy Detectives features several cases that the duo investigates—as opposed to The Sandman's longer arcs. This can pretty much be an invitation for other characters that could swiftly navigate both series like Matthew the Raven (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong). The possibilities are endless.

When Does 'The Sandman' Return?

Image via Netflix

Seeing Death will certainly get fans riled up for more The Sandman episodes, but unfortunately, Netflix has yet to reveal when the new episodes of the flagship series are scheduled to return. Filming is currently underway for Season 2—or whatever the streamer wants to call it—but we don't know how much has been filmed and if the show will retain the episode count from Season 1. In a nutshell, we don't know much at all.

Should both series have multiple seasons, it's possible that Dead Boy Detectives also jump around to the Sandman universe. The flagship series featured a huge slate of guest stars and that tends to increase with more episodes and new arcs. Currently, though, Kirby Howell-Baptiste is the only confirmed cast member to appear in both shows.

Netflix premieres Dead Boy Detectives on April 25.

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date April 25, 2024 Cast Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1 Studio HBO

Watch on Netflix