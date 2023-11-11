The Big Picture Netflix gives fans their first look at the highly-anticipated Dead Boy Detectives series based on Neil Gaiman's DC comics.

If you’ve got a haunting problem, who are you gonna call? The answer may surprise you because it isn’t the Ghostbusters — it’s the Dead Boy Detectives. Solving problems of the beyond from the beyond is this duo’s specialty in the upcoming Netflix series which is based on the fan-favorite DC comics by Neil Gaiman. Aside from casting announcements and updates surrounding its streaming home, audiences haven’t received much news about the highly-anticipated The Sandman spin-off. But — thanks to Netflix’s Geeked Week — we’re getting our first look at the macabre mystery that’s to come.

A pair of images serves as our first peek beyond the veil and into the afterlife, which features the three leading characters — George Rexstrew’s Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri’s Charles Rowland, and Kassius Nelson’s Crystal Palace. The first shot introduces the two ghosts at the center of the action — Edwin and Charles. Though they never knew one another in life, the two teenagers got chummy in death, starting their own afterlife detective agency. The picture sees them seated at a desk, ready to tackle their next quest. Aiding the dead duo on their adventures is Crystal, a very much alive clairvoyant who can be seen in the second photo standing with the ghostly pair as they attempt to crack a new case.

Along with busting up the toughest mysteries between life and death, the first official teaser for Dead Boy Detectives gives fans a look at the other side of their journey - duking it out with witches and demons, and trying to get a one-up on Death. The brains of the operation, Edwin, is always figuring out the group’s next step while Charles is ready to bust some skulls as the brawn. The trailer also introduces members of the ensemble cast, including Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) as Cat King, Yuyu Kitamura (Meet Cute) as Niko, Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as Night Nurse, and Jenn Lyon (Justified) as Esther.

Dead Boy Detectives’ Long Road to Netflix

Being that Dead Boy Detectives is part of DC, the comic franchise’s home base of HBO first had rights to the series. In fact, the characters of Edwin and Charles already made a small-screen debut in Max’s production Doom Patrol. The third season of the superhero project saw Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) as Charles and Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon) as Edwin. First going into production at HBO in August 2022, Dead Boy Detectives would officially move to its final resting place on Netflix in February of this year. The streaming jump makes perfect sense when it’s taken into account that Gaiman’s other series, The Sandman (of which Dead Boy Detectives is a direct spin-off), also has a home on the platform.

As of right now, Dead Boy Detectives doesn’t have a specific release date but is set to arrive in 2024. Check out the trailer below.

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date 2023-00-00 Cast Lukas Gage, Briana Cuoco, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Seasons 1 Studio HBO

