The Big Picture The Dead Boy Detectives trailer reveals dark humor, action and intriguing cases.

The series stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as two boys who start a detective agency and solve supernatural mysteries.

The series premieres on Netflix on April 25.

After teasing us with some brief footage from Dead Boy Detectives in November, Netflix finally decided to unveil a full trailer for the series' debut season. The show will follow Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two teenage ghosts that band together to solve mysteries of the supernatural world. The series is scheduled to premiere on April 25.

The trailer for Dead Boy Detectives provides a real sense of what we can expect to see throughout the eight episodes. Dark humor, action and intriguing cases were already part of the speculation, but now we have some footage to support it. The trailer reveals that even though the show will definitely have a dark tone — it is about dead people after all — Edwin and Charles will be a fun duo, especially when they are joined by fellow investigators Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and Niko (Yuyu Kitamura).

Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled some first-look images that further showcase the type of series we're signing on to watch. They reveal some key moments, such as Crystal's clairvoyant abilities in action, all the cast's incredibly charming costumes, some neon lights in vibrant locations and the main cast's visit to atmospheric places like foggy woods and cemeteries. The images also reveal that a familiar face will be featured in at least one episode, as we speculated previously.

'Dead Boy Detectives' Seems To Have Horror Tropes Down

Last but not least, the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives also reveals that Season 1 won't be too early to try new formats, with one episode — or a segment of it — being entirely in black and white and with some different and incredibly realistic effects. At the same time, horror movie fans will have a lot to look to be excited about when episodes reference classics like The Exorcist and feature elements that seem right out of H.P. Lovecraft stories.

One of the reasons that make Dead Boy Detectives a must-watch is that the creative team is formed by a pretty eclectic duo. Steve Yockey brings his demons and spirits' knowledge from his tenure at long-running The CW series Supernatural, as well as thriller and investigative elements from The Flight Attendant. Beth Schwartz has the action sequences down due to her experience in Arrow, and she exercised her fantasy storytelling abilities in Sweet Tooth. The duo of showrunners adapted Dead Boy Detectives from a graphic novel series that originated from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Netflix premieres Dead Boy Detectives on April 25. You can watch the new trailer below:

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date April 25, 2024 Cast Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1 Studio HBO

