Behaviour Interactive have announced via a brand new trailer that the next chapter for their asymmetrical multiplayer title Dead by Daylight will be based around the Japanese psychological horror franchise, Ringu. The crossover is in partnership with Kadokawa, the publisher behind the original 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki.

The announcement comes in the form of a brand new short trailer that shows the familiar generator that the survivors in Dead by Daylight are tasked with repairing in order to escape the killer's grasp. The character that the viewer takes first person perspective of makes their way through a forest with a low hanging fog until they stumble upon an all too familiar well. The shot lingers on the well before the screen official announcing the crossover comes up, announcing that not only will Chapter 23 be arriving in March 2022 and will see the inclusion of Ringu but is specifically adapting Suzuki's original novel and the 1997 film adaptation.

Official details on the collaboration are pretty sparse with no confirmation on what characters will be making their way to the game, though with the trailer's focus on the Ringu well and how iconic Sadako Yamamura is throughout the horror genre, it is a pretty fair assumption that she will be included as the chapter's new Killer. In a news release, Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Côté said, “This new Chapter will give our players something intensely dark and troubling, a real heart-pounding experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game.”

Since its debut in 2015, Dead by Daylight has been turning itself into the place for players to see some of their favorite horror icons in a single place. Sadako's expected inclusion would bring the game's Killer roster to a total of 27, including a number of original characters as well as some of the most iconic killers from the realm of horror, from films characters like Halloween's Michael Myers to Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street to video games such as Nemesis and Pyramid Head from Resident Evil and Silent Hill, respectively.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 23 will kick off sometime in March 2022. You can watch the new announcement trailer for the introduction of Ringu to the popular multiplayer title down below.

