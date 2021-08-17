Dead By Daylight is adding another famous movie killer to its cavalcade of horrors. Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise will be the latest playable killer as part of a new crossover DLC that comes out in September.

The announcement comes after the Dead By Daylight team slowly teased fans about the upcoming release on Twitter, showing a static TV with some flashing images and the ringing of a bell. As it turns out, that bell does indeed mean the arrival of a Cenobite. Pinhead joins a long list of infamous horror monsters and killers that developers Behavior Interactive have managed to wrangle into the fog. They've tapped the big screen for killers like Michael Meyers, Freddy Kruger, and Ghostface in the past, while also turning to video games more recently to add Resident Evil's Nemesis and Silent Hill's Pyramid Head.

Since Dead By Daylight gives special classifications to each of its killers, Pinhead will be referred to in-game as The Cenobite. Early gameplay from the Player Test Build shows the leader of the Cenobites using his signature chains to torment survivors and drag them to his realm through his Memento Mori kill. His new perks added to the game focus on inflicting survivors with a myriad of nasty ailments meant to slow and disorient players. As part of his main ability, he can throw some chains to prevent a survivor from sprinting, requiring them to quickly try and break free before Pinhead catches them.

Unfortunately, the Hellraiser crossover seems to only feature Pinhead himself, making it a bit less substantive than the previous DLC which featured a killer, two survivors, and a new map. The news also comes as another crossover leaves the game for good, as the Stranger Things chapter featuring Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and the Demogorgon is leaving on November 17 due to an expiring contract.

For now, Pinhead is only playable on PC via the Player Test Build, but fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on this sadistic Cenobite.

