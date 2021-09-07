Behaviour Interactive has released the official launch trailer for the newest addition to Dead by Daylight's killer roster, Pinhead, from the popular horror franchise Hellraiser is now available to download. This version of the character is modeled off the actor Doug Bradley, who brought a level of gravitas to the mesmerizing character.

The short trailer shows fans of the game a hapless survivor stumbling into a basement, only to find the iconic Lament Configuration, the puzzle box coveted in the series of films. The box unlocks access to another dimension occupied by the Cenobites, an order of hellish beings that take pleasure in causing others excruciating suffering. The leader of the Cenobites, Pinhead, greets the survivor and impales him with several of his trademark hooks.

Image via Cinemarque Entertainment BV

RELATED: Clive Barker Heading Back to 'Hellraiser,' Joining David Gordon Green's New HBO Series

In the description for the trailer, the developers reveal what players can expect before they get their souls torn apart: "Demon to some, angel to others, the new Killer is Pinhead: leader of an extra-dimensional group of beings known as the Cenobites. Devoted to exploring the furthest regions of experience through the limitless thrill of pleasure and pain, Pinhead uses hooks and chains to attack his victims, tearing their flesh, and souls, apart in the process."

Players who get Pinhead for the game can also get the Hellraiser collection, allowing players to control fan-favorite Cenobite, the Chatterer, one of Pinhead's servants. This is just the latest news from the horror franchise, as director David Bruckner, behind Netflix's amazing The Ritual, and the recently lauded The Night House starring Rebecca Hall, is officially attached to direct a remake of the original film for the Hulu streaming service. In June 2021, it was announced that Odessa A’Zion was cast in the lead role for the remake, with some rumors claiming that Pinhead will be a female in the new adaptation.

However the Hellraiser series is not just coming back as a feature film. HBO announced they would be creating a television series that serves as, "an elevated continuation and expansion" with Michael Dougherty (Trick r' Treat) helping write the series, while David Gordon Green, the director of the upcoming Halloween Kills, is attached to direct several episodes.

Dead by Daylight is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and Google Stadia. Check out the trailer for Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser addition below.

KEEP READING: The History of Pinhead, Explained: A Tale of Mismanagement

Share Share Tweet Email

William Shatner on the First Four ‘Star Trek’ Movies and His Thoughts on Whether They Should Fix Mistakes with Modern VFX He also talks about what it was like for him when 'Star Trek' ended after the 3rd season.

Read Next