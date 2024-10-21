It's been well over a year since the Dead by Daylight movie was officially announced, and there have been little to no updates on the film. For those unfamiliar, Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 online survival horror game from Behaviour Interactive that features progressable characters, unlockable customizations, and more. The goal of the game is for the survivors to escape the killer without being caught. While news on the Dead by Daylight movie has been silent for most of the year, producer Jason Blum recently delivered an update. During an interview with Comicbook.com at New York Comic-Con, Blum was asked about the status of the Dead by Daylight movie, and if he could give any updates on the script or production, and he had this to say:

"We're working on the script. You know, we don't put movies onto the calendar until we have the right script. It took 10 years to make Five Nights at Freddy's, and I think one of the reasons the movie worked is because we spent 10 years trying to get it right. I hope we get a script that we love. We're working on it, but it could be five years, it could be 12 months. You just don't know. You can't make the movie until the script is right, and you don't know how long that'll take."

This is a bittersweet update; it doesn't sound like Dead by Daylight is coming anytime soon, but it does sound like Jason Blum cares about getting it right. When the Dead by Daylight movie was officially announced, it was also revealed that James Wan would produce the film alongside Blum, but no announcement regarding casting, director, or screenwriters has been made. Wan is an acclaimed horror director best known for his work on Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious franchises, but he's also worked with other major action franchises such as the Fast & Furious and DC. Wan directed Furious 7, the F&F flick which sees Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) seeking revenge against Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), and he also directed Aquaman and the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Wan has also been tapped to direct the upcoming untitled Creature from the Black Lagoon remake, which Sean Tretta will pen the script for.

Video Game Adaptations Are on the Rise

Video game adaptations have a checkered past with projects such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie (1993), Street Fighter (1994), and Doom (2005) were critically panned and despised by general audiences, especially fans of the games. However, the last few years have brought the world major hits in the form of The Last of Us and Fallout, two critically acclaimed, award-winning series that were both renewed for second seasons. Another video game adaptation that's in the works, the God of War series at Prime and Sony, recently got a disappointing update, but one that shows the studio heads involved also care about delivering something faithful for fans to be proud of.

The Dead by Daylight movie does not have an official release date, and it's unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project.