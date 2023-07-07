Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City has introduced a number of dangerous new threats to The Walking Dead universe. As Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Moragn’s Negan traverse across an apocalyptic Manhattan in search of Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim), Dead City has shown glimpses of the series’ big bad, and that comes in the form of Hershel’s kidnapper, the Croat, portrayed with menace by Željko Ivanek. “People Are A Resource,” the show’s latest episode, expanded on the violent new villain, showcasing just how deliciously dangerous he can be, with Željko completely chewing up the scenery in the process. While the misfit duo of Maggie and Negan are yet to come face-to-face with this new terror, the stage is set for him to become the franchise’s biggest threat. Step aside Negan, you’re in The Croat’s city now.

The Croat's Character Introduction in 'Dead City' Is Bold

Image via AMC

Character introductions are important, especially so when The Walking Dead has seemingly exhausted every villain stereotype in the book. But when The Croat first appeared on our screens in The Walking Dead: Dead City’s premiere, he immediately demanded the viewers’ attention. Confronting a captive Hershel in a dark torture chamber, the Croat’s calmly spoken manner, while waving a few pointy tools in Hershel’s face, immediately paints a picture of just how dangerous this man can be, especially when he mutters the words, “The irony is that in death, the city is so much more alive than it ever was.” This guy is seriously thriving in the apocalypse, and it’s intimidating to watch!

Thankfully, The Croat is interrupted after being told that one of his prisoners is escaping, and, as the bleeding, banged-up prisoner desperately flees across the rooftops, we get a glimpse at just how psychotic Dead City’s big bad really is. The prisoner makes his way to New York’s newest mode of transport (a zip line) while his grinning captor waits patiently below. As the prisoner glides between skyscrapers, The Croat waits until the last second to cut the zip line, sending his victim on a 20-story free fall to the pavement below. “New record!” The Croat declares, brimming with excitement. The thrill of the chase is not wasted on this twisted torturer. Seriously, Željko is having far too much fun here.

Fast-forwarding to Episode 3's “People Are A Resource,” his enjoyment of death and violence couldn’t be more obvious. Contrasting with Negan’s "rules" when it comes to murder, The Croat seems to relish in it, going so far as to pit his latest prisoners against the zombified version of his previous victims. Marshall Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) found himself captive among The Croat’s people, facing off against the walker of The Croat’s latest kill, established earlier in the episode. It’s an almost UFC-like event for the disturbing crowd, who watch as Perlie’s only way of escape involves (in classic The Walking Dead fashion) tearing open the walker’s stomach in order to find the escape key, a key that The Croat had forced his victim to swallow in his final moments! This preplanning and love of messing with his victims highlight the true danger and unpredictability that The Croat presents to Maggie and Negan, and the latter’s history with this new villain isn’t making things any easier.

Negan and The Croat Have a Complicated Past

Image via AMC

Naturally, pulling frenemies Maggie and Negan together in their own spin-off is no easy task, with the two’s history being complex, to say the least. In order to do this, showrunner Eli Jorné created a backstory between Negan and Hershel’s kidnapper, the Croat, making Negan an essential asset to Maggie in her rescue mission. As Dead City has progressed, the two’s history has continued to be expanded upon, and while it may not be Maggie-Negan complicated, its repercussions might be just as deadly.

When Maggie recruited Negan, she was aware that The Croat was an ally of the baseball bat-swinging villain during his time as leader of the brutish group, The Saviors. What she wasn’t aware of became clear when Negan confessed the true depths and difficulties of their relationship in “Who’s There?” The Croat was Negan’s torturer, used as a way for The Saviors to source information from those who needed a little bit more encouragement. If the alarm bells weren’t ringing yet, they’re about to be. Negan, the guy who repeatedly beat his victims to death with his barb-wired baseball bat, saw The Croat as too dangerous. The torturer was taking things too far, so Negan had to “put him down.” The Walking Dead’s greatest big bad saw The Croat as too much of a threat. Yup, that’s a massive red flag right there.

Of course, adding to the drama of it all, Negan missed his shot when trying to execute his ally and The Croat escaped to Manhattan with only a half shot-off ear to show for it. Quickly, he established himself among the city’s thugs, with some nicknaming him Van Gogh in the process. While Negan assists Maggie in rescuing her son, The Croat is determined to hunt down Negan, and one can assume that has something to do with Hershel’s abduction in the first place. The Croat wants revenge for an old feud, one that Maggie and Hershel are caught in the middle of.

Despite its momentum slowing a bit in Episode 3, Dead City has continued to devote time to setting up the franchise’s next big threat. To create a villain more fearsome than Negan, one can only ask, what is Negan scared of? The Croat provides the answer, becoming a threat to our characters like none before, with his unpredictability and genuine love and excitement for violence painting him as The Walking Dead’s most threatening villain to date. Throw in a revenge plot surrounding a complex backstory with Negan, complemented by an intimidating performance from Željko Ivanek, and you have the framework for a gripping spin-off with a genuinely threatening villain. The road ahead is full of many dangers for Maggie and Negan, but none more fearsome than The Croat.