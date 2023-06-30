During the final years of The Walking Dead’s lifespan when news about yet another spin-off dropped with the regularity of a metronome, arguably the most intriguing was a show focused on diehard enemies turned reluctant companions, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), entitled The Walking Dead: Dead City (formally known as Isle of the Dead). Given how much history the two have shared – very little of which didn’t involve one trying to kill the other – the prospect of them headlining their own show was one no Walking Dead fan could avoid being tempted by (something its record-breaking premiere numbers have seemingly confirmed). If earlier indications are to be believed, Dead City is set to be the most rewarding slice of zombie mayhem for a long time — in large part because of its welcome restructuring around a select few characters who already enjoyed a compelling relationship in its parent show. Bring on the carnage.

But Dead City is not the first time that Morgan and Cohan teamed up as an unlikely power couple, with that honor instead going to their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in one of the most divisive superhero films ever made, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. You’d be forgiven for not realizing they were in it given that their screen time amounts to little more than a minute, but they actually appear as two of its most essential characters — none other than the unluckiest parents in the history of superhero comics, Thomas and Martha Wayne. Their demise during the film’s opening credits may have made their time in the DC Extended Universe brief, but the impact of this scene can be felt throughout the franchise, ensuring that their limited appearance was put to good use. Given how synonymous both actors have since become with The Walking Dead, it’s certainly an odd cameo to look back on. However, thanks to Dead City reaffirming how effective their onscreen chemistry is, the time to reflect upon this curious piece of cinematic trivia has never been better.

Morgan and Cohan Cameo During 'Batman v Superman’s Opening Credits

Zack Snyder might not be a universally adored director, but few would argue against his gift for creating some of the most memorable title sequences this side of Catch Me If You Can. For example, Watchmen and Army of the Dead are a long way from immaculate, but for a few minutes you could find yourself believing they are thanks to their tremendous opening credits that sees Snyder putting his filmmaking talents to their best possible use. Their sublime use of picturesque visuals and captivating music transforms what could have been two run-of-the-mill montages into enthralling microcosms that perfectly set the tone for their respective films – functioning just as well as self-contained shorts as they do the introduction of a larger whole. It’s no wonder both are often considered the highlight of their respective films, although given how polarizing Snyder is, that could be either a very good or very bad opinion.

The opening credits to Batman v Superman happily continue this trend — so much so that it’s arguably the finest showcase of his title sequences prowess. His depiction of Thomas and Martha Wayne’s murder at the hands of petty criminal Joe Chill is among the greatest portrayals of this iconic moment – a hauntingly beautiful mosaic of familial love turned tragic that sees Snyder discarding all superfluous details to focus solely on the emotional core of the scene. His eye for visual perfection has never been better, with the shot of Martha’s necklace breaking into pieces after becoming entangled around Chill’s gun being a contender for the most powerful of his career. The whole sequence is a brilliant example of how even a storyline everyone and their dog is already familiar with can still be rendered potent if presented the right way, resulting in one of the most evocative openings to any superhero film.

While much praise can and should be directed towards the technical minds responsible for this scene (with particular mention to cinematographer Larry Fong and composers Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL), it’s vital not to overlook how much Morgan and Cohan enhance the sequence. Causing an audience to have a genuine emotional response in only a few bite-sized shots is no easy task (especially when the script allows for only a single word of dialogue to go between the pair), but Morgan and Cohan succeed admirably, selling the Waynes as an idyllic family unit from the moment we’re introduced to them, leaving the Aragon Theatre, smiling, arm in arm, like the thought that anything bad could happen to them was simply impossible to conceive.

Seconds later, when reality comes tearing down upon them, it’s Thomas and Martha’s reaction to their would-be mugger that truly sells the atrocity. Unsurprisingly, Morgan makes for a perfect father figure whose nice guy exterior can instantly be peeled away should danger threaten his family, making his depiction of Thomas Wayne an immediately distinctive one. But it’s Cohan who delivers the gut-wrenching blow, with her heartbreaking expression as she stares down the barrel of the pistol — her only hope of rescue bleeding to death at her feet —being a testament to the power of wordless acting. Moments later, both are dead, with Thomas’ dying gasp of his wife’s name echoing through the mind of his now traumatized son – planting the seed for his eventual quest to destroy Gotham’s criminality once and for all. Morgan delivers the line with enough finality to silence the world, forming the ideal cap to this excellent sequence (while also laying the groundwork for a certain plot point that won’t be expounded upon here…).

Morgan Appeared as Thomas Wayne Just Weeks Before His Debut as Negan

Two weeks after Batman v Superman released, viewers of The Walking Dead were introduced to Negan, everyone’s favorite barbed wire-wrapped bat-wielding madman who, just minutes after encountering Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his gang of desperate survivors, brutally murders two of its core members in what is often cited as the show’s most gruesome moment. One of his unfortunate victims is Glenn (Steven Yeun), a former pizza delivery boy who had grown to become one of The Walking Dead’s most beloved characters — a title he partially achieved thanks to his romance with his partner (and later wife), Maggie. Realizing you’ve just witnessed Thomas Wayne violently kill Martha Wayne’s new husband — all while she watches on in absolute horror — was certainly a bizarre revelation when audiences twigged who these actors were (even more so when the internet flooded back to Batman v Superman a few months later when its extended cut released on home video, which featured a slightly altered version of the opening credits). As The Walking Dead limped on, Maggie and Negan’s unending blood feud became a central part of the show’s identity — in turn, making this strange connection from Morgan and Cohan’s past even stranger.

Which brings us to the obvious question. Why did Snyder choose these actors for what are ultimately minor roles in the grand scheme of things? Well, there are a few theories. The most logical is that Morgan’s casting was simply the latest example of Snyder hiring his former Watchmen actors in parental/authoritative roles across his so-called Snyderverse — see also Billy Crudup as Barry Allen’s (Ezra Miller) father, Carla Gugino as the voice of a Kryptonian AI, and Patrick Wilson as the President of the United States — allowing for a nice piece of connective tissue between his two adaptations of DC Comics. Having The Comedian play the role of Batman’s father is a fun joke for anyone in the know, and Morgan’s minimal screen time ensures that the gag doesn’t become distracting. That doesn’t explain the presence of Cohan, but hey, maybe Malin Åkerman was unavailable that week.

Both Had the Potential to Reprise Their Roles in 'The Flash'

But the most intriguing answer is one any hardcore DC fan will already have been clamoring about for the duration of this article — Flashpoint. The acclaimed 2011 comic has firmly cemented itself as a fan favorite since its release, with its altered depiction of the DC universe becoming the basis for numerous DC properties in recent years. One of the most notable changes involves the Wayne family — instead of Thomas and Martha dying at the hands of Joe Chill, Bruce is his ill-fated victim, resulting in a parallel world where his mother becomes the Joker and his father becomes a depraved version of Batman. Given how openly Flash’s solo film had been taking inspiration from this comic throughout its development — indeed, it was briefly announced under the title Flashpoint – it’s easy to believe that Morgan and Cohan’s casting came with the assumption that they would reprise their roles in a larger capacity down the line… even if they would be in a very unrecognizable form.

Alas, it was not meant to be. While The Flash does take influence from the Flashpoint comic, it is far from a direct adaptation, with the role intended for Thomas Wayne instead being taken by Michael Keaton’s Batman (while the Joker is only referenced in a few half-second Easter eggs). As the DCEU is currently winding down in advance of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s soft reboot – beginning in earnest with 2025’s Superman: Legacy – it’s unlikely that Morgan and Cohan will ever portray these characters again, making it another example of the franchise’s squandered potential. Both have expressed interest in such a project, and with their performances in The Walking Dead already revealing many a hint as to what these alternate universe characters could have looked like on the big screen – imagine Negan in a Batman suit and you’re already halfway to Flashpoint’s Thomas Wayne – it’s a shame this golden opportunity was never followed up on. Maybe in 10 years when Warner Bros. braves another Flash film.

At least we still have Dead City to remind us of what a good duo Morgan and Cohan make. Negan and Maggie’s relationship was always one of the strongest elements of The Walking Dead’s second half, and watching them gradually make peace with their blood-soaked past after years of conflict sees them marching into the season finale as changed people made for some of the show’s most meaningful storytelling this side of its stunning debut episode. The time for them to fight it out as the most legendary hero and villain rivalry in comics may have expired, but with The Walking Dead franchise already providing enough hostilities between the two to last a lifetime, it’s easy to imagine what such a battle would have looked like.

If anything, it’s the other part you’re likely to struggle with — the part that depicts them as a loving couple; so perfect they look like they’ve walked out of a painting. Well, with Batman v Superman, we get a glimpse at this unthinkable concept… and lo and behold they pull it off flawlessly. It’s an appearance bound to leave many Walking Dead fans scratching their heads, and even though it proved to be only a tease of what could have been something amazing, it still made for one of the most enjoyable cameos in any superhero film.