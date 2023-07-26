When The Walking Dead: Dead City first hit our screens six weeks ago, critics and audiences were blown away by a premiere episode that breathed life into the dead franchise. Gone were the days of drawn-out storylines, cheap visuals, and hollow characters. Instead, The Walking Dead spin-off introduced a series more focused on tight character work that was explored on a journey with a clear end in sight. In the show, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) recruited her husband’s killer, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), on a rescue mission to save her son Hershel (Logan Kim) from Negan's old ally, Željko Ivanek’s villainous the Croat.

Dead City’s first few episodes didn’t stray too far from that, exploring the unlikely duo’s complex team-up and building the Croat up to be one of The Walking Dead’s best-ever villains. However, as the show progressed, it fell into the trap of its mother show’s downfall and became more about setting up the show for the future, rather than closing out the story that it committed to telling in the first place. Suddenly, things are more complex than the show’s original premise, and just like The Walking Dead, it could end up going on forever.

Maggie and Negan’s Reunion Was Underwhelming

After Dead City’s penultimate episode revealed the truth behind Maggie’s plan (that it was more of a trade than a rescue mission) the show’s finale promised an emotional climax that would put the character’s growth all season to the test. It’s a reunion that the entirety of Dead City had been leading towards… but it didn’t quite stick the landing.

The frenemies reunion and the following fallout took place around halfway through the finale. It successfully showcased Negan’s growth, with him not resorting to needless violence as well as highlighting Maggie’s obsession with getting revenge for her husband’s death. After the massive set piece in Episode 4, this conflict felt a little tame in comparison, but it did allow us to focus more on the leading characters, which is definitely more important – especially for a series that has largely put character work before spectacle.

However, after a surprise appearance from the Croat, we hardly see anything more from the duo. What should have been the series’ emotional climax felt more like a quick mid-episode skirmish that was ultimately incredibly underwhelming. The remainder of the episode was less focused on Maggie and Negan’s relationship, and more focused on setting up Dead City for its recently secured Season 2. Yes, it’s great to leave room for more stories to tell, but it sacrificed a pivotal moment in the process. The Walking Dead dragged storylines on for far too long, and Dead City runs the risk of doing the same.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Did the Croat Dirty

Watching the Croat terrorize Dead City’s characters has been yet another highlight of the show. His unpredictable and erratic nature, combined with the torturer’s past connection with Negan made for a great villain and a worthy adversary for the Saviors' ex-leader, who has long since left his brutal habits behind him. Having worked with the Croat in the past, Negan understands how much danger Maggie’s son Hershel is in. It’s the setup of what could have been The Walking Dead’s best villain yet.

Well, unfortunately, the Croat turned out to be just a pawn in a larger scheme, an unnecessary plot twist that properly introduced Lisa Emery’s the Dama. While we’re yet to see enough to fully understand her character, the Dama is set up to be pretty similar to many The Walking Dead villains of the past. Her plan to unite New York’s communities to take down the New Babylon Federation is a great plot point, but beyond that, so far she just seems like another run-of-the-mill villain.

The Croat had a past connection to Negan and a backstory far more interesting than what we’ve seen so far from the Dama. The fact that Negan was scared of the Croat in his days when he himself was at his most dangerous, set the Croat up to be a genuine threat and worthy adversary for Dead City’s dynamic duo. But the season finale made a point to shoo the Croat away like he was nothing. After such a strong start featuring a crazy, Walker-filled plot to capture our heroes and a terrifying performance by Željko Ivanek, the Croat has been tossed aside in favor of the Dama. Dead City did its most interesting new character dirty.

What Was the Point of Perlie Armstrong?

Gaius Charles first barged onto our screens in Dead City’s premiere as Marhsall Perlie Armstrong of the New Babylon Federation. He was another refreshing character that served as another great threat early in the show. But as Dead City progressed, his relevancy to the plot became less and less, and along with the late Tomasso (Jonathan Higginbotham) and Amaia (Karina Ortiz), Dead City’s side characters began to feel more and more like a way to stretch the plot out, rather than actually adding something to the story. The show has been consistently at its best when focused on Maggie and Negan, and the penultimate episode’s sudden lackluster character deaths couldn’t have solidified that anymore.

Alas, Perlie survived Dead City Season 1, but he’s left us wondering what exactly the point of him was other than just to assist Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) in getting out of New York? He delivered a pretty lengthy monologue in last week’s episode but added nothing more to Negan and Maggie’s story beyond that. With a civil war between the New Babylon Federation and the Burazi beginning to form, we can be pretty sure that Perlie will serve more of a purpose in Dead City Season 2, but in Season 1, he held the show back from being a true character study and ultimately survived the finale with very little accomplished.

Dead City Season 1 showed a lot of potential and featured some genuine high moments. That boxing ring set piece must be one of the best in the entire franchise, right? Unfortunately, as the show went on, cracks began to form in an all-too-familiar way as they had in The Walking Dead, with the finale being the culmination of that. It’s not a bad finale, but it decided to spend more time setting things up rather than giving its viewers the emotional climax to the well-written character journey that it had committed to telling in the first place.