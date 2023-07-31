Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead CityNow that The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 has come to a close and with a Season 2 already confirmed by AMC, fans have been left wondering what could be in store for Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan when they return to our screens. While the finale, “Doma Smo,” wrapped up a number of Dead City’s biggest plot points, it also spent a lot of time setting up what’s to come for Manhattan’s ensemble of misfit characters.

As the Dead City Season 1 storyline progressed, we were introduced to an array of new characters, some of which were interesting and added value to the character-driven show, while other characters didn't work and met their less-than-exciting demise after adding very little to the plot. But as the ensemble grew larger, more threats have risen, and it looks like Negan and Maggie could have their hands full when they return in Season 2.

Maggie Must Conquer the Trauma of Her Past

Dead City Season 1 set out with one main mission: for Maggie to rescue her captive son from the crazy torturer the Croat (Željko Ivanek) with the help of her husband’s murderer, Negan. The finale accomplishes that, as Maggie returns Hershel (Logan Kim) to the Bricks, but at the cost of trading Negan in the process. Upon their return, Hershel hits his mother with a harsh reality check: if Maggie doesn’t conquer the pain of her past and move on from Negan, she runs the risk of losing Hershel. Obviously, this hits Maggie hard, but it’s something that she needed to hear. Her constant need for revenge after her husband Glen’s (Steven Yeun) death is getting in the way of her present relationship with her son.

In the episode’s final moments, Maggie discovers some of Hershel’s drawings, and what she finds is truly haunting. There are sketches of some Manhattan buildings, dilapidated interiors and… the ominous face of Dead City’s latest villain, the Dama (Lisa Emery). Why is her son drawing pictures of this lady? What kind of hold does she have over him? If Maggie didn’t already have enough of a reason to return to the big smoke, this cliffhanger should certainly convince her.

“Doma Smo” sets up a Dead City Season 2 where Maggie must right her wrongs. Having saved Hershel from the Croat, Season 2 looks to tread familiar ground, with her more than likely on a rescue mission to save Negan. If saving her son wasn’t personal enough, this task sets Maggie on a journey that should take her forward, and maybe she may finally find peace with her past in the process.

The Dama Wants To Work With Negan

Just as Maggie is set up to make amends for her past wrongdoings in Dead City Season 2, Negan faces a similar journey. The Season 1 finale saw him traded to the Burazi, with Maggie receiving Hershel’s freedom in return. After her introduction in the show’s penultimate episode, the finale, “Doma Smo,” revealed more about Manhattan’s big bad, who has a massive plan that Negan is a vital part of. (More on that brewing war later.)

Negan has been known for his brutal nature, swinging his way onto our screens in The Walking Dead’s Season 6 finale where he brutally beat Maggie’s husband to death with his iconic barb-wired baseball bat. He was the master at using fear to unite communities with a fixed set of "morals" that dictated his killings. But the ex-gym teacher has come a long way since then, something that Maggie has slowly come to terms with across both shows, even if he’s had moments of relapse from time to time.

This natural talent for violence and fear-induced leadership is something that the Dama wishes to exploit as she aims to unite New York’s communities under her. Negan is a vital key to this, as the Burazi boss aims to recreate a network similar to what Negan had in his time leading the Saviors. He led by inflicting fear, something that the Dama clearly values. Ultimately, Season 2 forces Negan’s hand into revisiting old habits in what should be a character-breaking reality check for him, no longer able to run away from the man he once was.

The ‘Dead City’ Finale Sets Up a Civil War

The Walking Dead universe is no stranger to pitting communities against each other, and Dead City’s finale sets up a Season 2 that will likely continue that tradition. As mentioned earlier, Negan plays a vital role in uniting New York’s communities under the Dama, but what exactly does she want to do that for? As her plan continues to unravel, the Dama informs Negan of her scheme to take down the New Babylon Federation – a community that intends to return the world to a level of normality. Clearly, the Dama revels in the Wild West-like environment that The Walking Dead universe has been in since the apocalypse began. The Burazi don’t intend to live by the rules and laws of New Babylon, they want to continue living on their own terms. Season 2 sets up the Burazi on the path to a civil war with New Babylon, and Negan is caught right in the middle of it.

We’re yet to see much of New Babylon’s perspective of this, with Gaius Charles’s Perlie Armstrong being the face of the community for the majority of the show, but the finale did give audiences a peek into what’s in store for them next. Once Perlie returns to New Babylon, his superiors hint at their interest in the Burazi’s ability to create methane, a gas that’s a far better fuel source than the ethanol that they are currently using. Season 2 could not only see a war over law in the apocalypse but also one over resources. Either way, we can be sure that these two communities will butt heads at some point when the show returns.