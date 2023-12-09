Across eleven rollercoaster seasons, The Walking Dead has clawed its way into the hearts of millions, earning itself the title as one of the biggest franchises of the 21st century. Of course, no franchise that popular was going to walk away with no more stories to tell, and the undead world of The Walking Dead has found success with numerous spin-offs. From the recently concluded Fear the Walking Dead to Daryl Dixon, the success of the spin-offs has breathed new life into a franchise that many thought was going stale.

One spin-off that has already accumulated plenty of praise is The Walking Dead: Dead City which debuted in June 2023 and became AMC+'s biggest premiere at the time. The spin-off follows Maggie and Negan as they traverse a barren Manhattan in an attempt to rescue Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel. Despite expectations that the series would run for just one outing, breaking the long-running nature of many of the other Walking Dead stories, it was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, before the release of the Season 1 finale, that a second season of the show had been given the green light. As fans soon found out, the season finale would end with many questions unanswered, priming the series for a sophomore season. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 so far.

Although there is not yet an official release date for Season 2, many have speculated that, because Season 1 had an eight-month gap between production's end and release, the same may be applied to Season 2. If that is the case, viewers of the series should be expecting the second season sometime in mid-late 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2?

Just like its first outing, Season 2 of the spin-off will be available on AMC and AMC+. If Season 1 is anything to go by, episodes will be available to stream early on AMC+, with AMC showing each episode three days later. All episodes of Season 1 are available for your viewing pleasure on AMC+ right now.

Is There A Trailer For 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2?

Despite there not yet being a trailer, upon announcing Season 2 of the series at San Diego Comic-Con, a teaser video was released which you can watch above.

Who Will Star in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2?

Of course, both Lauren Cohan (The Boy) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen) will be reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan once again, with much more set to be at stake this time. Interestingly, Dead City doesn't mark the first time these two have paired up on-screen, as they played Thomas and Martha Wayne in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. As well as Cohan and Morgan, Season 2 should see the return of the likes of Mahina Napolean (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Gauis Armstrong (Salt) as Perlie, and Željko Ivanek (Argo) as The Croat. Also, given the events that took place in the last two episodes of Season 1, we can safely assume that Lisa Emery’s (Ozark) The Dama will be returning in a much bigger role than last time, likely playing Season 2's main antagonist.

What Will 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2 Be About?

The Season 1 finale was a whirlwind from start to finish and left some unsatisfied, as fans were left with questions that could only be answered in the second season. For that reason, there are plenty of plot points that are all but guaranteed to continue in the next outing, not least the continued documentation of Negan and Maggie's up-and-down relationship. Despite being reformed, Negan still shows some of the evil aspects of his character that made up his terrifying leather jacket-wearing persona, leading to the villainous Dama attempting to coax that side of him back to build her Manhattan Empire. Neatly, Maggie's relationship with Negan has harmonized with this character arc, as her care and understanding of him grows despite her never losing that aching slither of mistrust. With both of them set to have their friendship challenged once again in Season 2, it will be fascinating to see whether they find themselves in a better or worse place by the finale. Perhaps, if viewers' wishes are anything to go by, the two may even become an item in Season 2, although the stars themselves have said they find that idea amusing.

The resolution of Season 1's mission of recovering Hershel had a devastating swap that saw Negan handed over to The Dama. With Maggie and Hersel subsequently escaping, it became clear that Maggie's untapped trauma was leaving a rift in their relationship, as was Hershel's clear link back to Manhattan and The Dama, if his drawings are anything to go by. Season 2 will likely see Maggie go back and try and save Negan, while in the process facing her demons head-on and attempting to conquer them, as well as finding out what sort of twisted hold The Dama has over her child. With much more ready to be explored in Season 2, it certainly seems this could prove the toughest challenge either of our central pair have faced throughout their entire time in the Walking Dead universe.

Just like the first season, The Walking Dead: Dead City will have six episodes in total.

Who Is Behind 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2?

Currently, there is little information known regarding the moving parts that will make up Season 2's crew. However, certain names will likely return to apply their talents to production, including the likes of composer Ian Hultquist (Good Girls), creator and writer Eli Jorne (Wilfred), and executive producers such as David Alpert (Invincible), Brian Bockrath (Fear the Walking Dead), and Scott M. Gimple (Fillmore!). Both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will almost certainly return as executive producers too.

Other Walking Dead Content Coming Soon

With such a large universe of content, lovers of The Walking Dead will always have their eye out for what is coming next. With that in mind, here are a couple of things to look out for.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

With Season 1 a smash hit, many are looking forward to the second outing of Daryl Dixon. Although there is not yet a confirmed date, it is expected that Season 2 will launch in 2024, and it has been confirmed that the second season will be titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. All episodes of Daryl Dixon Season 1 are currently available on AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The next spin-off straight from the TWD production line is The Ones Who Live; a series documenting the romance of fan-favorite characters Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as their love continues to blossom on the apocalyptic battlefield. The official release date for the series is February 25, 2024, and the debut episode will premiere on AMC and AMC+.