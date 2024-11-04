Even though Viggo Mortensen will be forever linked to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, fans of the actor can see several other sides to him with every new project he participated in after he left Middle earth behind. One of those projects was The Dead Don't Hurt, a western that represents Mortensen's sophomore effort in directing and was immensely praised by critics. Today, Shout! Studios announced that fans will be able to own it as early as December 3 in a Blu-ray edition that is set to come with a slate of bonus features.

Aside from directing, Mortensen also wrote and starred in The Dead Don't Hurt. The story centers around Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen), a man who decides to start anew in Nevada on the brink of the Civil War. He meets and falls in love with Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps), a fiercely independent woman who has to deal with her share of misogyny in a male-dominated environment and with a corrupt mayor. The cast also features Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Danny Huston (American Horror Story), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Colin Morgan (Belfast), Ray McKinnon (The Continental) and W. Earl Brown (The Mandalorian).

The Dead Don't Hurt was a standout when it premiered. First, it conquered the hearts and minds of critics in film festivals. Then, it opened in theaters and earned an excellent 85% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics like Chicago Sun-Times Richard Roeper calling it “a lean and brutally authentic tale bolstered by outstanding performances from Mortensen, the versatile Vicky Krieps and a terrific supporting cast.” Critics were also unanimous when praising Krieps performance, with Variety's Peter Debruge calling her selection an "ideal casting."

What Are the Bonus Features of 'The Dead Don't Hurt' Blu-ray?

The Blu-ray edition of The Dead Don't Hurt will offer collectors some deleted scenes and a making-of featurette, but certainly one of the most interesting features will be the conversation between Mortensen and fellow director Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog). With unique approaches to Westerns, the duo of filmmakers certainly has a lot to talk about. Last year, Mortensen spoke to Collider about the movie during the Toronto International Film Festival and talked about how he wanted to challenge the perceptions of gender in this western. He stated:

"Sometimes people like to put things in a category, 'Okay, it's a feminist Western.' I never said that, but the idea of feminine/masculine is a complex thing, more and more so these days. People talk about it more openly, but, you know, sometimes a man can be very feminine and a woman can be more masculine in their approach to a certain problem or a discussion, and you see that in our characters. They fluctuate."

The Dead Don't Hurt Blu-ray edition will be available December 3, but you can pre-order it now at Shout! Factory. You can check out the trailer below: