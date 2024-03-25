The Big Picture Viggo Mortensen's The Dead Don't Hurt combines romance, revenge, and the American Civil War in a gripping Western tale.

The film features stunning Western landscapes shot in Canada and Mexico, with Mortensen serving as writer, director, star, and composer of the film.

Boasting an impressive cast and positive reviews, The Dead Don't Hurt promises to deliver a compelling story on May 31, 2024.

Viggo Mortensen is on a ride for vengeance in the first trailer for The Dead Don't Hurt. The revisionist Western film was written and directed by Mortensen, who also stars in the film and composed its score. Acquired by Shout Studios after its premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, The Dead Don't Hurt will receive a wide theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

In the trailer, after an opening act of violence that teases the events to follow, we see the beginnings of the romance between French-Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen), as they attempt to build a life for each other in the Old West. However, the American Civil War looms, and over Vivienne's objections, Holger enlists to fight for the Union, swayed by its moral cause.

While Holger is off at war, the corruption of their new home comes for Vivienne — and upon his return, he sets out to inflict terrible vengeance upon those who wronged her. The trailer also shows off the sweeping Western vistas of the film, which were shot in Canada and Mexico. It is Mortensen's second feature as director/writer/star/composer; he made his directorial debut with 2020's Falling, in which he played opposite Lance Henriksen as an estranged son and father.

Who Else Stars in 'The Dead Don't Hurt'?

Image via TIFF

In addition to the lead duo of Krieps and Mortensen, The Dead Don't Hurt boasts an impressive cast of experienced character actors. British actor Solly McLeod, of last year's Tom Jones miniseries, will play Weston Jeffries, while Danny Huston, who is slated to appear in Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizon this year, will play Mayor Rudolph Schiller.

John Getz, of The Fly, Blood Simple, and Zodiac, will play Reverend Simpson. Canadian actor Nadia Litz, of Crimes of the Future, will portray Martha Gilkyson. The film also boasts a trio of actors from the acclaimed Western series Deadwood; Garret Dillahunt, W. Earl Brown, and Ray McKinnon will play, respectively, Alfred Jeffries, Alan Kendall, and Judge Blagden.

Related 'The Dead Don’t Hurt' Review: Vicky Krieps Commands Viggo Mortensen's Somber Western | TIFF 2023 While this Western is made up of some standard elements, a subtle yet shattering central performance from Krieps is what makes it into something more.

The Dead Don't Hurt was well-received by critics upon its premiere at last year's edition of TIFF, and currently holds an 85% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Chase Hutchinson lavished praise on Krieps' performance, calling it "subtle yet shattering", even as he found the rest of the film somewhat uneven.

The Dead Don't Hurt will ride into theaters on May 31, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Dead Don't Hurt below.