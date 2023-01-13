It's a sad day for fans of Hamish Steele's Dead End: Paranormal Park, as the creator of the widely loved show has just announced via social media that the show will not be returning for a third season. After two uber-successful seasons, fans have been anxiously waiting for some updates on the show's future, but unfortunately, it is a negative one. However, Steele's message bearing the announcement did offer some consolation that he won't relent in his efforts to ensure Barney and his pals get the proper on-screen send-off that they truly deserve.

Based on Steele's graphic novel, DeadEndia, Dead End follows an unlikely team made up of Barney, Norma, a thousand-year-old demon, Courtney, and Barney's pug Pugsley, as they commit themselves to avert a supernatural apocalypse by fighting off evil forces at their local theme park, Phoenix Parks. Despite the various obstacles they face, this noble cause proves beneficia,l as it sets both queer characters Barney and Norma on a path of self-discovery. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered on Netflix last year on June 16, and October 13, respectively, and were both met with resounding critical applause, chiefly for being boldly diverse and inclusive. From race to gender, sexual orientation, and mental health, Dead End really went there, but unfortunately not even its splendid 100% Rotten Tomatoes score was enough to save this show from dying.

"I have held onto this news for a while now, hoping that we could reverse it, change it, make something good out of it. But sadly I don’t think that’s possible right now. It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over," Steele wrote after his opening salutation announcing the show's cancelation. With every paragraph, the show's creator carefully effused his sadness with Netflix's decision. The graphic novelist further revealed how plans were already set in motion to ensure the third season come to fruition writing: "Obviously we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writer's room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more."

Though the Dead End's future is now officially bleak, Steele, however, is keeping the faith. The writer also revealed that he would be going ahead to pen the third and final year in the DeadEndia book series, on which the third series was supposed to be based. He further added that he hopes to properly wrap up the story with the third book to be released in the near future. Steele concluded by pledging to remain committed to "pitch shows with the same heart as Dead End."

The animated fantasy series starred the voices of Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Alex Brightman, Emily Osment, and others. Liz Whitaker directed the series, and Steele,

James Stevenson Bretton, and Tom Stuart served as executive producers, with Jen Coatsworth as producer.

