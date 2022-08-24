Collider is happy to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for Dead for a Dollar, the upcoming Western film by the director of the pilot groundbreaking neo-western series Deadwood. The film is set to premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival that is taking place at the end of August and into early September, at which he will also be honored for his life's work and will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It was also announced that the film will open in theaters on September 30, 2022.

Dead for a Dollar takes place in 1897 and follows the story of Max Borlund, played by Christoph Waltz, a storied bounty hunter that finds himself heading far past the Mexico border. He has been hired to track down Rachel Kidd (Rachel Brosnahan), the kidnapped wife of a wealthy businessman, who has been abducted by Buffalo Soldier Elijah Jones (Brandon Scott). He discovers during the journey south that the woman and her alleged captor are actually lovers who fled from her abusive husband. Along the way, he comes across part-time outlaw and full-time gambler Joe Cribbens, (Willem Dafoe), who is Borlund's sworn enemy after the bounty hunter sent Cribbens to jail years ago. How their meeting will play into his journey to find Rachel is still unknown.

Hill wrote the script with an assist from Matt Harris, and the film is being produced by Jeremy Wall, Kirk D’Amico, and Carolyn McMaster. Other announced cast members on the project include Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater, and Guy Burnet. Hill is no stranger to the Western genre, with him having a trilogy of Westerns that started with the 1980 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or nominee The Long Riders, which was then followed up by Geronimo in 1993 and ended in 1995 with Wild Bill.

Image via Quiver

Hill has had a long illustrious career in the world of filmmaking with the projects he has been attached to ranging from quiet and intimate character pieces to large-scale blockbusters with acclaim and awards coming from both ends of that spectrum, including receiving both the Emmy and DGA Awards in 2005 for the previously mentioned Deadwood. He was a co-producer of 1979's iconic sci-fi horror film Alien starring Sigourney Weaver and went on to serve as producer or executive producer on the subsequent three sequels. Some of the most famous films he has directed include 48 Hrs. and Another 48 Hrs., The Warriors, Streets of Fire, Brewster’s Millions, and Extreme Prejudice. Hill also directed the acclaimed Emmy Award-winning television movie, Broken Trail, receiving the DGA Award for his work and his second Emmy. Dead for a Dollar will be Hill's third film in the last 20 years following 2016's The Assignment starring Michelle Rodriguez and 2012's Bullet to the Head starring Sylvester Stallone.

For his worldwide contributions to film culture, Hill has received retrospectives at the British Film Institute (1991), The Torino Film Festival (2005), Cinematheque in Paris (2005), and The Pacific Film Archives at the University of California (Berkeley, 2007). He was also honored with film retrospectives by the American Cinematheque (2006), San Sebastian Film Festival (2011), and the Munich Film Festival (2014).

Dead for a Dollar will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with it set to arrive in theaters on September 30. You can check out the new exclusive poster as well as read the Western's official synopsis down below.