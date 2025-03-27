Emmy winning actress, Margo Martindale, is officially stepping into her next drama-heavy role thanks to the first look at Dead Letters. The title marks the feature-length directorial debut of David Drake, who also penned the screenplay inspired by his childhood as the son of a truck driver. The film, which has just wrapped production, will follow Martindale’s character — a long-haul truck driver — whose traumatic past comes back to haunt her. After years of trying to find peace following the tragic murder of her daughter, the woman comes to find that the killer is seeking parole and that there’s a good chance they’ll be let out onto the streets again.

In the debut image, which you can see below, Martindale fully embraces her character. Wearing a heavy tan jacket with a toothbrush in hand, she leans up against her red big rig truck, with its company and location scrawled on the driver's side door. Although we can’t see who she’s looking at, the woman seems to be eyeing another driver or person up at the other end of the parking lot.

In a statement paired with the first image of Dead Letters, Drake broke down his connection to the story, revealing

“When I was growing up, my dad drove a truck out of the Hunts Point Cooperative Market in the Bronx, and many of my earliest memories of work came from riding shotgun on his delivery round in the summer months. After high school, I started a family and spent years in menial jobs before finally zigzagging my way into filmmaking. In my writing and directing, I like to explore the lives of working-class characters, often directly drawn from my own experiences and my family background.”

Who Else Will Appear In ‘Dead Letters’?

Image via Dead Letter Productions Limited

While specific character details haven’t been just yet, Martindale will be joined in the drama by an ensemble that includes Stephen Root (Office Space), Jefferson White (Civil War), Cole Sprouse (Lisa Frankenstein), Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma). Martindale will also executive produce, while Braintrust’s Sam Bank and Hélène Sifre join Spiral Stairs Entertainment’s Juliet Berman as producers.

If you can’t wait for the arrival of Dead Letters to get your Martindale fix, the famed actress’ latest small-screen production, The Sticky, is now streaming on Prime Video. Joined by Chris Diamantopoulos, Jamie Lee Curtis and Guillaume Cyr, the one-season production follows the real-life tale of one woman’s quest to take on the Canadian government through a maple syrup heist.

