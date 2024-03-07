The Big Picture Dead Mail unveils a thrilling story of a captive desperate for freedom in a unique twist on the horror genre.

Trent must track down a bloodied letter before it reaches the wrong hands, putting him in the spotlight as a suspect.

The film, premiering at SXSW, promises excitement and suspense with a talented ensemble cast and a captivating storyline.

If there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s mess with the postal service - a lesson that John Fleck’s (Waterworld) sociopathic character in Dead Mail is about to learn the hard way. An exclusive to Collider trailer for the Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy-helmed feature reveals one man’s mission to escape his insane and torturous captor with the help of a letter and the trust that someone, somewhere will be able to help him. Starring Where the Crawdads Sing and Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story’s Sterling Macer Jr., the film, which will celebrate its premiere at SXSW, adds a special twist to the held captive section of the horror genre.

While Trent (Fleck) sleeps soundly in the comfort of a bed, the trailer picks up speed as a bound man (Macer Jr.) desperately crawls towards a blue post office drop box on the corner of the street. One step ahead of his captive, Trent is awoken from his slumber at the sound of a door alarm, and rushes outside - but it’s too late. The man has managed to drop his bloodied and addressed letter into the receptacle, giving Trent no choice but to go on a seemingly impossible quest to track it down before it ends up in the hands of an official. Luckily for the captive, Trent’s worst fears come true when the letter makes its way to investigator Jasper (Tomas Boykin), a man who has formed his career around solving cases just like these. Trent certainly doesn’t help take the heat off of himself either, as he quickly rises to the top of the suspect list with his ongoing interest in reclaiming the letter.

Along with directing the production, both DeBoer and McConaghy also co-penned the script for Dead Mail. Filling out the ensemble cast are Susan Priver (Scalper), Micki Jackson (Drumline: A New Beat), and Nick Heyman (Matters of Life and Death). The unique and exhilarating story drums up a fun twist on classics like Rob Reiner’s Kathy Bates and James Caan-led adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, with a hostage doing anything in their power to survive a brutal situation.

What Else Will Be Screening At SXSW?

Dead Mail isn’t the only exciting flick that audiences of the annual arts and entertainment festival can feast their eyes on over the next week in Austin, Texas. Other projects like David Leitch’s The Fall Guy and Netflix’s highly-anticipated sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, will also celebrate their debuts, while attendees will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in fun activities centered around some of the hottest titles.

You can check out the trailer for Dead Mail above. The movie will make its SXSW premiere on March 9.