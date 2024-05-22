The Big Picture Dead Man's Gun is a Western anthology with a cursed gun that brings chaos and death to each new lead character.

The show features notable actors, twisty plotlines, and connections between episodes, culminating in a bizarre ending.

The series finale ties all the storylines together, revealing the origin of the gun and its fatal consequences, making it a compelling watch.

Anthology shows like The Twilight Zone or The Outer Limits are always enjoyable because they aren't afraid to explore wild and speculative ideas with solid one-off castings that pull the whole thing together. Anthologies have a novelty to them because they're so self-contained and require little commitment on behalf of the viewer. But while science-fiction, true crime, and even horror have taken the anthology spotlight, there's a quality to Western anthologies that makes us wish we had more. Death Valley Days, ran for decades between its origins on radio and its eventual television syndication and was perhaps the best of the genre's venture into this specific format. But there's another Western anthology series that made waves in the late '90s, a show called Dead Man's Gun that'll blow you away—largely because of every twist it threw at you in the final hour.

Dead Man's Gun (1997) In the rugged landscape of the Old West, a cursed revolver known as the Dead Man's Gun brings a string of misfortunes to each new owner. Every episode delves into the lives of different characters who come into possession of the gun, uncovering stories of ambition, vengeance, and destiny. As the firearm moves from person to person, it unravels the intricate tales of its bearers, highlighting the darker aspects of human nature and the unpredictable twists of fate. The series blends Western drama with supernatural elements, offering an anthology of gripping and morally complex narratives centered around the enigmatic weapon. Release Date March 2, 1997 Cast Kris Kristofferson , Sarah Chalke , Brian Austin Green , Henry Winkler Main Genre Western Seasons 2

What Is 'Dead Man's Gun' About?

With a title like Dead Man's Gun, it's hard not to conjure some ideas about what this show could be about. As an anthology, the series hops around to new characters with every episode, with the only recurring threads being the classical 1870s Old West time period and the titular gun that seems to make it into the hands of each new lead character. As you've likely guessed, the gun is cursed. The "Dead Man's Gun" is more than just a tool but an object of desire, corruption, and, of course, death that might feel neutral but soon becomes a chaotic evil for the user. In many ways, it's comparable in function (sans the invisibility thing) to the One Ring from The Lord of the Rings, but with the sleek style of Supernatural's infamous demon-killing Colt. Though, rather than killing evil spirits, it molds you into becoming like one.

When Dead Man's Gun first premiered on Showtime, it was a made-for-TV movie penned by the duo Ed Spielman and Howard Spielman. Ed Spielman was the brilliant mind behind the original Kung Fu (which was set in the Old West) and had also created The Young Riders. Howard Spielman, on the other hand, was Ed's artist brother who had previously written an episode of Ed's previous Western production. Together, the Spielman brothers wrote the bulk of the Dead Man's Gun chronology, starting with the original 1997 TV movie, which was really just the first three episodes smashed together. In addition to the Spielmans, none other than Henry Winkler served the Showtime series as an executive producer for 18 of the show's 44 episodes. Winkler also appeared as the leading man in the fourth episode, "The Impostor," and again in Season 2's "Hangman."

To give the series a cool, Old West feel, Kris Kristofferson was "The Narrator." Not only did his smooth vocals wash over the opening titles, but he narrated most episodes as well, making Kristofferson the only actor to contribute to every installment of the show. While Johnny Cash might've been a more inspired cast (he would narrate the action thriller The Hunted a few years later), Kristofferson does the job well. The country musician was also well known as an actor and had previously appeared in Westerns such as Pat Garret & Billy the Kid, Heaven's Gate, Pharoah's Army, and a poor television remake of Stagecoach. Sadly, Kristofferson never appears physically in any of the episodes, but he certainly knows how to properly set the stage.

'Dead Man's Gun' Thrived in Bringing Us Twisty Westerns With a Punch

Because each episode of Dead Man's Gun centers on a new character, each new addition must be as exciting as the last. Actors like Three's Company star John Ritter and Smallville's John Glover take center stage in the first few episodes, and others like Kim Coates, Adam Beach, William Katt, C. Thomas Howell, Ed Asner, Graham Greene, and Bruce Boxleitner make their own mark on the series as well. Even The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden (who is no stranger to the Western herself) shows up in the second episode, "Fool's Gold." But just because Dead Man's Gun has some notable stars doesn't automatically mean this anthology series is worth the time. What makes it so interesting is the concept behind the titular gun (and how it works) leads each of the anthology's main characters into new troubles and toils.

From failed showmen to con artists to cattle drivers-turned-gunfighters, Dead Man's Gun showcases each new concept with ease. Each new episode ends with a twist, usually resulting in the death of either the main character or someone close to them. However the cards (or bullets) fall, this Western series isn't one to shy away from danger, and that's part of its devilish charm. Admittedly, as with every anthology series, not every hour of Dead Man's Gun is exciting. The show has a few duds, but for the most part, there are some pretty excellent stories in there. "The Resurrection of Joe Wheeler" is a fan favorite that centers on a drunk, former gunslinger (Brian Kerwin) who takes up the weapon to defend his hometown from a band of rabid outlaws. Henry Winkler's second appearance in "Hangman" follows a hangman who struggles to the point of insanity with his chosen profession. With the gun in his hands, he ends up playing Russian roulette with his life, yet he makes it out alive as a changed man. Both episodes are some of the show's most highly rated.

As Dead Man's Gun continued, the show continued to tie each of these stories together, even if it was in small ways. In the Gary Cole-led installment "The Photographer," his character, Travis Everett Thornberry, connects the gun to a series of different men, all of whom previously held it. As he hopes to make a name for himself as an artist, he begins taking photographs of deadly incidents involving the gun, which puts him in greater harm's way. Of course, not every episode of Dead Man's Gun actively follows or connects to the other, but the firearm's continued lifespan further weaves these standalone stories into a bigger whole. But it's not until the very end that we discover why...

'Dead Man's Gun' Had a Bizarre Ending That Tied It All Together

The series finale of Dead Man's Gun is the only episode that makes you feel like you should have seen all the others to properly understand the weight of the tale. Called "A Just Reward," it follows a man named Riddle (William Forsythe) who steals the Dead Man's Gun for a man named Smith (Kavan Smith). Smith knows more about this gun than he initially let on, and as Riddle is chased down by a posse hunting him after he killed the previous owner, he recounts the history of the weapon, calling back to some fan-favorite episodes, including the very first, "The Great McDonacle." After hearing about all the gun can do and ignoring the warning it brings, Riddle betrays Smith and attempts to kill him, but the man reveals himself to be none other than the Grim Reaper, the gun's original owner.

The episode ends, unsurprisingly, with Riddle's death at the hands of the posse, with Smith picking up the gun and turning to the camera. "Care to take your turn with the Dead Man's Gun?" he asks as the series fades to a close. Although the episode often feels too much like a "clip show," the reveal is an interesting way to end the series that answers all our questions as to why there was so much "bad luck" associated with this gun. Still, the ending aside, Dead Man's Gun is a fascinating take on the Western anthology format that forced the writers to get creative with new ways to tell a familiar story. Every episode features the gun in some capacity, and each time, its initial good luck turns sour by the end, but the specifics along the way vary and change in unique ways that give each story character. If you're looking for a killer Western anthology to binge, look no further than Dead Man's Gun!

Dead Man's Gun is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

