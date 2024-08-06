The Big Picture Emile Hirsch stars as a skilled card player in the high-stakes thriller Dead Money, battling robbers and dangerous criminals to reclaim lost cash.

Alongside Hirsch, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Rory Culkin, David Keith, and Jackie Earle Haley.

In addition to Dead Money, Hirsch has multiple exciting projects on the horizon.

Everyone’s looking for a missing stack of cash in Collider’s exclusive trailer debut for Dead Money. The latest title to come from Samuel Goldwyn Films sees Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) as a master card player who’s down on his luck. Arriving in cinemas on September 13, the first look at the Luc Walpoth (Peripheric Love) helmed feature takes audiences on a high-stakes thrill ride as Hirsch’s Andy and his girlfriend, Chloe (India Eisley, I Am the Night) try to hold onto a pile of money that isn’t theirs.

A hustler at the top of his poker game, the trailer introduces viewers to Andy, who gets his kicks and pays his bills by playing the competitive game. Along with his love of poker, Andy also has another obsession in his life — his girlfriend Chloe, who enjoys knowing that her boyfriend is raking in hand over fist with his unique set of skills. But, when Andy hits a losing streak, he tries to turn his luck around by making his money back at a string of home games. It’s at one of these events that Andy and the rest of the guests are robbed at gunpoint by a group of robbers who clear out the cash. When Andy discovers that the host of the game is the mastermind behind the robbery, he sees a chance to reclaim his money and then some. But, these desperate men aren’t the ones to be messed with, with Andy getting both himself and Chloe into heaps of trouble with the wrong people.

Filling out the movie’s ensemble cast are the likes of Rory Culkin (Scream 4), David Keith (The Indian in the Cupboard), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Peter Facinelli (Nurse Jackie), Jimmy Jean-Louis (Heroes), Jocelyn Hudon (The Strain), Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Yung Bleu (Power Book II: Ghost) and Seth Michaels (Red Notice). Dead Money was penned by screenwriter Josh Wilcox, who holds credits on such titles as V/H/S and Dead by Midnight (Y2Kill).

What Else Does Emile Hirsch Have Coming Out?

Known for his roles in hit movies like Speed Racer, Into the Wild, and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Hirsch will not only soon be seen in Dead Money but also has several other projects coming down the pipe. Included are Vertical Entertainment’s Good Side of a Bad Man, in which Hirsch will transform himself into the legendary boxer, Pretty Boy Floyd, Sean MacNamara’s biopic about the famed artist and holocaust survivor, Joseph Bau, in Bau: Artist at War, and Simeon Halligan’s psychological thriller, Past Life.

You can check out the exclusive trailer for Dead Money above.