If you're enjoying how Mythic Quest dramatizes the ins and outs of the gaming community, you need to check out Dead Pixels. The ensemble series is a British sitcom about two roommates named Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) who immerse themselves in an MMORPG called Kingdom Scrolls to the indifference and sometimes chagrin of their "normie" third roommate, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie), and the other people in their lives both in and out of the game.

'Dead Pixels' Creates a Comedic Ensemble Out of a Gaming Party or Guild