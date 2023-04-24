Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Dead Ringers.Prime Video’s Dead Ringers is a series about twin sisters Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by Rachel Weisz), who are gynecologists and pioneers in their field. The series is an adaptation of the famous David Cronenberg movie of the same name and is, at least in part, faithful to the film as well as the 1977 novel on which it is based, Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland.

In the Prime Video series, the sisters are shown to share a deep bond that involves swapping places with each other regularly and being very emotionally dependent on each other. The sisters are quite different — with Beverly being timid and idealistic, and Elliot being brash, independent, and willing to break rules. Elliot wants to experiment on the human embryo and see for how long it can be grown in the lab. Meanwhile, Beverly is having trouble conceiving and is becoming more troubled, having gone through several miscarriages in the past. Beverly is almost on the verge of losing hope that she could ever give birth to a baby, but her sister knows that science has a solution — they just have to find it.

When Beverly is able to court investor Rebecca Parker (Jennifer Ehle) for an independent birthing center with in-house facilities to help Beverly conceive, the sisters are one step closer to their goal. Beverly transforms into a person who has faith in her own abilities and is ready to burn the world if required to achieve what she wants. Rebecca and her board are very clear about one thing: they want this project to make them good money. Beverly has a very idealistic outlook, and Rebecca doesn't have any qualms about telling her that her idealism isn't going to translate into dollars. However, pushed by Elliot, Beverly remains steadfast in her mission for the birthing center and her own children.

Beverly and Elliot Are Unhealthily Dependent on Each Other

The twins’ dependence on each other is a crucial part of the narrative, with Beverly’s actress girlfriend Genevieve (Britne Oldford) having to clarify more than once that she is in a relationship with Beverly and not her sister. Elliot has been jealous of Genevieve's relationship with her sister and becomes overly insecure when she found out that Genevieve has planned a weekend getaway with Beverly. Later on, Elliot becomes a mess when Beverly left and acts out, throwing things from the terrace and even hitting a homeless woman named Agnes (Susan Blommaert). Agnes and Elliot end up smashing things in the apartment together and having a searing conversation, but Elliot impulsively pushes Agnes off the balcony to her death. At first, Elliot believes that the whole interaction is a product of drug use, but when Agnes' body is found decaying on a gutter weeks later, the resulting criminal investigation could prove damaging to the twins' reputation, especially in the wake of the Mantle Parker birthing center's success.

This is important because when a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) prints an article that describes the sisters' corrupt practices in detail, including the suspicious events surrounding Agnes' murder, Rebecca decides to disassociate from Elliot and sever all ties, asking Beverly to do it for her. At an award ceremony, Beverly goes on stage and publicly disavows her twin, insisting that neither Rebecca nor she had anything to do with Elliot's actions and that the center will not have anything to do with Elliot moving forward.

However, given that these sisters have been quite accustomed to each other's presence in their lives, this leads to Beverly becoming quite depressed. The penultimate episode sees the sisters severing ties, but Beverly realizes that she is not happy and not as innocent as she portrays herself in front of the media, leading to a moment of reconciliation with Elliot. By this point, she has achieved everything she set out to. She is pregnant with twins and the fertility clinic and birthing center are a success, but she is unable to feel true happiness. This could be attributed to Genevieve moving away for a new job, but most likely, Beverly just realizes she is unable to feel the kind of joy she thought being pregnant would bring and is unable to deal with her emotions.

The Twisted Twin-Swap Ending

Beverly thus contacts her sister again and tells Elliot that she is incapable of being happy without her. She also reveals that she has always believed there should have been only one of them in the first place, and Elliot has always been the better version of Beverly. They devise a plan to make the ultimate twin swap. Elliot will take on Beverly's identity while Beverly dies with Elliot's dark past, clearing her name of repercussions. Elliot cuts a long incision across her stomach and secures her hair up in a ponytail, becoming the new Beverly Mantle — but not before she delivers Beverly's babies via C-section, leaving her twin to die from the trauma and subsequent blood loss resulting from the procedure.

This is a different twist on the Cronenberg film altogether, in which both of the twins die at the end. Instead of the planned C-section switch, a dramatic scene occurs when both Beverly and Elliot are in a state of confusion caused by drugs. They call themselves "Siamese twins" and discuss the idea of separation. Beverly takes this idea literally and attempts to perform an impromptu surgery on his brother by cutting into his abdomen. The next day, Beverly realizes that he has killed Elliot. Despite trying to go about his day, Beverly eventually returns to Elliot's body and dies in his lap, seemingly unable to live without his brother.

What Is Beverly’s Grief About?

In the mid-credit scene, Elliot (who is now living with the twins and Genevieve) learns that Beverly mentioned losing her sister in an accident, by way of the grief sessions Beverly had been going to for some time. This occurs long before the plan that they hatch together for Elliot to assume Beverly's identity, which spawns the question of whether Beverly knew the entire time that Elliot would replace her, or if Beverly was insecure about her sister’s existence and felt like she ultimately needed to free Elliot to exist on her own. Either way, the series leaves a lot for viewers to chew on.

